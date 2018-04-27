 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Fans Rejoice As Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna’s Show Is Back On Top 10 Spot

Related Articles
Star Plus' show, Ishqbaaz has been fluctuating on the TRP chart. The show was out of the top 10 slot and the makers were trying their best to bring it back.
Currently on the show, Kalyani Mills secret and Roop-Veer's plotting tracks against Oberois have been keeping the viewers engaged to the show. Also the fans are keeping looking forward to Anika and Shivaay's separation and reunion tracks.
Ishqbaaz Is Back On Top 10 Spot!
Well, looks like the recent track of the show has impressed the viewers and the show is back on top 10 spot. The show has managed to get 1.7 ratings. Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna's fans took to social media to express their happiness.
Fans Tweets: Sowmya & Sadia
Sadia: Dear haters, Ishqbaaaz is in top 10. A week where your fav's face was not even shown for 0.0000006 secs. 😮😂 #Ishqbaaaz. - (sic)
@Sowmya28276053: #Ishqbaaz is in top 10 guyzzz... congrats Ishqbaazians ❤️ . - (sic)
Swathi
"#Ishqbaaaz in top 10 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 wohoo totally deserving💃💃💃💃 so happy for Nakuul and Surbhi, congratulations guysss ❤️❤️😘 @NakuulMehta @SurbhiChandna." - (sic)
Shivikaislove & Nikita Aarons
@Shivikaislove: KHANNAJI IS THE REASON FOR THE TOP 10 POSITION ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Ishqbaaaz. - (sic)
Nikita Aarons: IB IN THE TOP 10!?! YESSSSS! YESSSSS! YESSSS! 💃🏻🎉😭 - (sic)
Kalaiwani & Muskan
@KalaiwaniManoh1: #Ishqbaaaz in top 10😭😭😭💪💪💪 Im so happy.Thanks to @misha_mikul i got to know about this and went to check the trp. #Ishqbaaaz #Shivika. - (sic)
@muskan2801: Guys agar hum bina promo ke ipl me top 10 me a sakte hai or humne or upper jana hai so tune in to star plus right now #Ishqbaaaz. - (sic)
@navyanarendra91
"AAAAAAAHHHHHHHH😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 👉🏽Our show in Top 10 👉🏽SLOT LEADER 👉🏽NO GROUPBAAAZI 👉🏽ESPECIALLY NO EXTRAS I declare that right now WE ARE WITNESSING THE GOLDEN PERIOD OF ISHQBAAAZ 'POST' MERGER🤧🤧🤧 #ishqbaaaz." - (sic)
ANKITA
"#Ishqbaaaz I Demand My Shivika Montage Back @StarPlus Everyone Knows Last Week Was Shivika And Only Shivika Who Reversed That drastic fall of trp and also managed to make IB to Top 10.. So Obvoiusly SC/Annika deserves more to Be In Montage With NM/Shivaay than Other two.😏" - (sic)
@BilluJiKiPanika
"I still can't believe we made it to top 10 😭 Like ik trps are average only but still the fact that after merger this is the first time its happening (leaving Pari track) is so damm amazing 😍 Bas CVs aise hi rakho IB ki storyline, focusing on all the imp people 🤗 #Ishqbaaaz." - (sic)
@NatashaThakur13
"#Ishqbaaaz Is in top 10 that too even without promo, at 10PM slot , IPL tym. Don't u think @StarPlus that we deserves a promo. Track is getting intense so don't u think its a high time that IB gets a new promo 😊." - (sic)
@nagma_gupta
"Ishqbaaaz in itself is a masterpiece @NakuulMehta @SurbhiChandna r d kohinoor diamonds studded on it ... irreplaceable wishing long long lyf to d series....@gulenaghmakhan @Harneetsin @lamoshh ...many congrats on in being top 10 again ....hope to c u soon in top 5 #Ishqbaaaz ❤"- (sic)
