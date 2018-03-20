 »   »   » Kunal Jaisingh & Bharti Engagement: Kunal Reveals There Were NO Romantic Proposals (NEW PICS)

Bharti Is Homely

Regarding his engagement, Kunal was quoted by BT as saying, "I am happy that my parents agreed to our match. I have always wanted to settle down with a girl like Bharti... she is homely, genuine, humble and respects elders. These are qualities that are difficult to find in today's women."

‘There Were NO Romantic Proposals’

The actor clarifies that there were no romantic proposals and they just decided to be with each other. He further revealed that the wedding will happen soon.

Why Kunal Kept His Relationship With Bharti Under The Wraps?

When asked as to why he kept the relationship under the wrap for so many years, the actor said, "I had my reasons, but it was definitely not because I am an actor and I feared losing out on projects. We wanted our parents to know it before announcing the news to the world. Finally, our families met a month ago and finalised everything."

Kunal & Bharti Engaged

When asked as to why he chose Iskcon Temple and New Year as the engagement venue and date, he told Bollywoodlife, "The decision to have the engagement at Iskcon was taken by our family and even I think that Iskcon is a place where the lord of love can be felt...Lord Krishna."

Kunal On Why They Chose New Year Date For Their Engagement

"So, any love story should be inspired by him. And as for the New Year date, we officially started a new life all over with the blessing from our family and friends. We also got the blessings of the Supreme Goddess as it was the first day of Navratri."

Kunal & Bharti’s Engagement Was A Hush-hush Affair

Kunal's engagement was a hush-hush affair and he says that all his friends - Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatra, Palak Jain and Pratap Hada, who attended his engagement, gate-crashed the ceremony!

Kunal’s Friends Gate-crashed His Engagement!

He told India-forums, "Everything was decided and happened in a span of less than 5 days. So we really did not have time to sit down and write a guest list. So when my friends found out, they gate-crashed our ceremony."