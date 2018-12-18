 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Fame Kunal Jaisingh’s Wife-to-be Bharati Kumar Is Glowing In Yellow At Mehendi Ceremony!

Bharati's Mehendi Ceremony

Bharati is glowing in yellow at her mehendi ceremony. The bride-to-be looks ethereal with simple make-up and a plain matha patti. A few pictures and videos of the mehendi ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

Palak Jain shared a picture of Bharati, who was seen posing for the camera while getting her mehendi done. Palak captioned the picture as, "@bharati_k And it begins. #mehendi." - (sic)

In a video, the family members are seen singing and dancing (Kabira song). Palak also shared a picture snapped with Bharati and captioned it as, "Loveeee you soooo muchhhhh @bharati_k."

A few videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Bharti and Kunal were seen rehearsing for their sangeet ceremony. In an interview to an entertainment portal, Kunal had said, "The sangeet and engagement ceremonies will take place on December 18, with just families and close friends in attendance.

He further added, "The wedding and reception will be on the 20th. While we are inviting many friends for the reception, other functions will be close-knit affairs, as I believe in maintaining the sanctity of these traditions and rituals."