Ishqbaaz Fame Kunal Jaisingh’s Wife-to-be Bharati Kumar Is Glowing In Yellow At Mehendi Ceremony!

By
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kunal Jaisingh is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Bharati Kumar. The actor had recently hosted a grand cocktail party which was attended by his friends and co-actors. Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Nakuul Mehta and other Ishqbaaz actors were seen having a blast as they danced their hearts off at the party. The couple is getting married on December 20 in a traditional temple wedding. The preparations are on the full swing for the sangeet ceremony.

    The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Bharati Kumar's first Mehendi pictures are out!

    Bharati's Mehendi Ceremony

    Bharati is glowing in yellow at her mehendi ceremony. The bride-to-be looks ethereal with simple make-up and a plain matha patti. A few pictures and videos of the mehendi ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

    Bharati Is Glowing In Yellow

    Palak Jain shared a picture of Bharati, who was seen posing for the camera while getting her mehendi done. Palak captioned the picture as, "@bharati_k And it begins. #mehendi." - (sic)

    Palak & Bharti

    In a video, the family members are seen singing and dancing (Kabira song). Palak also shared a picture snapped with Bharati and captioned it as, "Loveeee you soooo muchhhhh @bharati_k."

    Sangeet Rehearsal

    A few videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Bharti and Kunal were seen rehearsing for their sangeet ceremony. In an interview to an entertainment portal, Kunal had said, "The sangeet and engagement ceremonies will take place on December 18, with just families and close friends in attendance.

    Bharati & Kunal

    He further added, "The wedding and reception will be on the 20th. While we are inviting many friends for the reception, other functions will be close-knit affairs, as I believe in maintaining the sanctity of these traditions and rituals."

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 19:44 [IST]
