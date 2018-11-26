English
Ishqbaaz: Mansi Reacts To Fans Disappointment; Says They Should Watch How The Show’s Doing Post Leap

    Ishqbaaz is in news since a long time. The makers are planning for a generation leap on the show. Recently, the producer Gul Khan bid goodbye to the super six - Shivaay, Anika, Rudra, Bhagya, Gauri and Om. The actors have also shot for 'The Last Wedding' sequence. Surbhi had opened up about her exit and revealed to the fans that the last few episodes, the marriage sequence will be fun. Now Mansi Srivastava has reacted to her exit.

    In an interview to Spotboye, the actress talks about her journey, Surbhi's exit and more!

    Mansi’s Journey In Ishqbaaz

    About her Ishqbaaz journey, Mansi told the entertainment portal, "We had a great run and the show has given us a lot of love. Shooting with the team has been amazing and we have become great friends along the way. It feels sad to bid goodbye, but nevertheless, change is a part of life and we should accept and embrace it gracefully."

    Mansi As Bhavya

    She added that she is going to miss playing Bhavya. She added, "The role of a strict duty-bound ACP but in a family drama was challenging and thrilling at the same time."

    She Will Miss Surbhi & Shrenu

    She also added that she is going to miss everyone from the show, especially, Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh. When says that she got to know about the leap, three weeks ago. It was ‘long due and the makers just had to take a decision on the execution'.

    Mansi On Fans’ Protesting To Stop The Show

    When asked her reaction to fans, who are demanding the show should end, she says that the show should not end. She added, "They should definitely look at how the show is doing post the leap. At the end of the day, it's the producer's call. It's a business and they will do whatever is best for it."

    On Surbhi’s Exit

    Surbhi's exit has created a lot of buzz and fans are extremely disappointed. Regarding the same, Mansi says, "Yes, of course, because Surbhi aka Anika is the most beloved character of Ishqbaaaz. Fans will be disappointed." She feels fans are most attached to Surbhi and Nakuul's characters and accepting change is difficult for anyone and fans are no different.

    Her Future Plan

    Like Surbhi, Mansi also do not want to be part of the show post generation leap if the script demands her to play an elderly role.

    The actress is planning for a small vacation and will join new show. She is in talks with a few production houses. When asked whether marriage is on cards, she answered, "No."

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 23:20 [IST]
