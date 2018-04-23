 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Nakuul, Leenesh & Kunal Celebrate 2 Years of Shooting; ‘No Leap’ Confirms Gul Khan

Related Articles
Ishqbaaz is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. The show will be completing two years in June. The actors Nakuul Mehta, Leenesh Mattoo and Kunal Jaisingh, who play Oberoi brothers on the show, shared the first day shooting pictures.
The actors thanked the team and fans for their support and immense love.
Nakuul Mehta Reminisces First Day Of Shoot
Nakuul shared a picture and wrote, "2 years to the first day of filming #Ishqbaaaz , today! Big love to the cast & crew. And maaad gratitude to all of you for embracing it the way only you could. ♥️" - (sic)
Leenesh Mattoo Celebrate 2 Years Of Shooting Ishqbaaz
"From white to black,from being called as Oberoi brothers to making our own mark individually we have surely come a long way! Thanks for all the love to you all! #celebratingtwoyearsofshootingIshqbaaaz #keepthelovecoming." - (sic)
Kunal Jaisingh Thanks The Team For Wonderful Journey Of 2 Years
Kunal Jaisingh shared a picture and wrote, "This day two years back we started a journey not knowing where we will land up... But today i am glad we did alright for ourselves... thank you team ISHQBAAAZ for this wonderful journey of two years akd hopefully many more years to come..." - (sic)
Will Ishqbaaz Go Off Air?
Meanwhile, the show has been under the scanner as it is not garnering the expected TRPs. There were also speculations that the show might go off air soon, but the producer had denied the reports.
Will The Show Take A Leap?
There were also speculations that the viewers might witness Shivaay and Anika's separation and a leap. But the producer of the show, Gul Khan confirmed to an entertainment portal that there won't be a leap.
Will Shivaay & Anika Part Ways?
But, the producer refrained from commenting on ShivIka's separation. She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "No leap. No new characters. We are continuing with the current characters." (Image Source: @screenjournal.in)
Nikitin Dheer Shares An Adorable Post For Surbhi Chandna
On the other hand, Niktin Dheer aka Veer's role might end on the show. The actor shared an adorable post for his co-actress, Surbhi Chandna with whom he has been shooting more scenes.
Nikitin & Surbhi
Nikitin wrote, "Hey..so interesting story..this shot..that is very dramatic and my friend here is looking scared and helpless as hell..I remember..10 seconds before this take we all were goofing around..including our director of this high voltage scene Vikas..and we slipped into this in a nano second..and the minute the cameras cut.."
Surbhi Is Nikitin’s Closest Friend On The Show
"We were back to cracking silly jokes and laughing about..no matter how difficult the shoot..this girl @officialsurbhic makes its a breeze..she is one of my closest friends on this show..and I shall miss her the most when this role comes to an end..." - (sic)
Nikitin As Veer
"We have had amazing times in these last few months..and yeah..don't miss the episode tonight..we worked really hard to make it super exciting for you guys..peace! ✌🏽️#veer #aniveer #Ishqbaaaz @starplus." - (sic)
