 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz's Nakuul Mehta, Jankee, Mansi & Others Attend Kunal Jaisingh-Bharati’s Sangeet & Engagement

Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar are all set to get hitched on December 20. It will be a traditional temple wedding for the couple. The wedding will be followed by reception on December 20. The couple had been rehearsing for their Sangeet ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities have already started. We recently brought the pictures from their mehendi ceremony, which was held yesterday (December 18). The Sangeet and engagement ceremonies were also held yesterday.
Ishqbaaz actors Nakuul Mehta along with his wife Jankee, Nikitin Dheer, Neha Laxmi Iyer and Mansi Srivastava attended the Sangeet. A few pictures and videos from these ceremonies are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look!
Kunal & Bharati Pose For Cameras!
Kunal and Bharati colour co-ordinated each other during the Sangeet and engagement ceremonies. The couple was seen twinning in purple-coloured outfits. The couple posed for the cameras.
The Couple Exchange Rings
Kunal and Bharati were also seen posing with their family members and guests. They exchanged the rings and were all in smiles! Don't they look adorable together?
Kunal Goes Down On His Knee For Bharti, Leaving Her Blushing
In one of the videos, Kunal went down on his knee for Bharati, leaving her blushing! ‘Tere sang yaara' song was being played in the background, and the family members/guests were seen cheering the couple.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan Moment
In another video, Kunal and Bharati were seen performing. Kunal was seen enacting ‘Jab Tak Hain Jaan' dialogue, which made Bharati blush. Later, the duo was seen dancing their heart out for the romantic number of ‘Dhadak'.
Kunal & Bharati Dance For Dhadak!
Kunal's fan club, kjlicious, shared the video in which the couple was seen performing and captioned it as, "UFF!! that Jab Tak Hai Jaan moment 😍❤& They are performing to #Dhadak." - (sic)
Ishqbaaz Actors Attend Kunal-Bharti’s Sangeet
Ara kathryn Alexander shared a few pictures snapped with Ishqbaaz actors - Nakuul Mehta, Mansi Srivastava, Neha Laxmi Iyer and Nikitin Dheer and captioned the pictures as, "The Fam ❤️ #sangeet #kunallegayabharati."
Nakuul & Jankee
Nakuul's wife, Jankee shared a video and wrote, "@kunaljaisingh aur @bharati_k ke sangeet kiye taiyaar." - (sic) Nakuul was seen in his new hair cut which he is donning on the new season of Ishqbaaz.
What a Beautiful Performance! By the couple itself
UFF!! that Jab Tak Hai Jaan moment 😍❤ & They are performing to #Dhadak
Awwww.......KJ proposes to Bharati
