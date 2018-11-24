English
Ishqbaaz: Nakuul & Surbhi’s Gift Has DeepVeer Connection; Check Out Shivika's Latest Romantic Video!

By
    Ishqbaaz is in news these days. The show is all set to take a generation leap. The lead actress, Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Anika, has quit the show and fans are not happy with the same as they won't be able to watch their favourite jodi Shivika anymore. Fans had been requesting makers and channel to retain Surbhi, but to no avail. Recently, Surbhi too, opened up about her exit. Amidst all these, the couple have been getting a lot of gifts from fans as a token of love.

    Nakuul shared a picture of a few gifts. One such gift had a DeepVeer connection! Read on to know more!

    Nakuul & Surbhi’s Gift Has DeepVeer Connection

    Nakkul had got a cool mundu as a gift from Kerala. The actor shared a picture and wrote, "This is clearly us having our DeepVeer wedding trousseau moment @officialsurbhic." - (sic). To this, Surbhi replied, "Sabyasachi written all over." - (sic)

    Surbhi Shoots For The Last Wedding Sequence

    Meanwhile, the cast of the show has shot for 'The Last Wedding' sequence. We recently shared a few pictures and revealed how the actors had a lot of fun while shooting for the sequence. But, Surbhi's picture was missing! Recently, Surbhi shared a few pictures from the wedding sequence and captioned it as Shadi Mubarak to me 🤪." - (sic)

    Anika & Shivaay’s Romantic Moment

    This is not all, Surbhi also shared a video on her Instagram story, in which the she (as Anika) and Nakuul (as Shivaay) were seen sharing a romantic moment with the song 'Chandni raat hai, tu mere saath hai', playing in the background.

    Shivika Romance

    The video has been shared by many Ishqbaaz fans on social media. While many are upset with Surbhi's exit, a few fans are living the moment and are super excited to watch the upcoming track. It has to be recalled that Surbhi had mentioned in her previous interview that the last few episodes are going to be fun. Let's see as to how much the fan will enjoy the upcoming sequence.

    Watch The Video Here!

    ستوري وجه البراتا عالعموممم طالعين سوبررر لطافه😭♥️♥️♥️ @officialsurbhic @nakuulmehta #ishqbaaaz #noishqbaaazwithoutsurbhi

