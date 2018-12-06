 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz New Promo: Shivaay & Anika Introduce Their Son Shivaansh; Read More Details!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ishqbaaz is hitting the headlines since past few weeks as the makers announced about the generation leap. The viewers were shocked and disappointed when they came to know that Surbhi Chandna will not be part of the show. They started trending #NoSurbhiNoIshqbaaz on social media. But the makers and the channel are in no mood to change their decision. Surbhi and other cast bid goodbye to the show. Only Nakuul Mehta will be retained on the show. The producer of the show revealed that Nakuul will be seen playing his son, Shivaansh on the show.
Now, the makers of the show have released the new promo of the show. In the promo, Shivaay and Anika are seen discussing about their son. Read on to know more about the promo and post leap cast!
Shivaay & Anika Introduce Their Son Shivaansh
In the promo, Shivaay wants his son to be like him, ‘classy', ‘businessman' and the one who runs away from love, but Anika asks him what if her son will be like her ‘chichora'!
Post Leap The Story Will Focus On Shivaansh
Shivaanash will be shown on a dance floor and will be seen flirting with girls. The title of the promo has been given as Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek DHINCHAAK Kahani. This indicates that post generation leap, the story will be all about Shivaansh!
Manjiri To Romance Nakuul
As we had revealed earlier, new actress Manjiri Pupala will be romancing Nakuul Mehta (Shivaansh) post leap. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Manjiri has already done the look test with Nakuul and, if all goes well, she will begin shooting for the show on December 10. However, the current cast will shoot the final episode on December 15."
New Cast On Board
The new star cast will include, Saransh Verma and Anup Ingale, who will be seen playing pivotal roles on the show. Anup was previously seen on Netflix movie Love Per Square Foot. A source was quoted by IWM as saying, "He will be yet another character who will be associated with the hero Shivaansh Singh Oberoi. Anup's character will have an interesting graph."
Manisha Singh
Also, Manisha Singh Chauhan will be joining the cast. A source told the entertainment portal, "Manisha will also be working under Shivaansh Singh Oberoi (Nakuul) just like the other two characters played by Saransh and Anup."
