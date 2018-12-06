 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz New Promo: Shivaay & Anika Introduce Their Son Shivaansh; Read More Details!

Shivaay & Anika Introduce Their Son Shivaansh

In the promo, Shivaay wants his son to be like him, ‘classy', ‘businessman' and the one who runs away from love, but Anika asks him what if her son will be like her ‘chichora'!

Post Leap The Story Will Focus On Shivaansh

Shivaanash will be shown on a dance floor and will be seen flirting with girls. The title of the promo has been given as Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek DHINCHAAK Kahani. This indicates that post generation leap, the story will be all about Shivaansh!

Manjiri To Romance Nakuul

As we had revealed earlier, new actress Manjiri Pupala will be romancing Nakuul Mehta (Shivaansh) post leap. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Manjiri has already done the look test with Nakuul and, if all goes well, she will begin shooting for the show on December 10. However, the current cast will shoot the final episode on December 15."

New Cast On Board

The new star cast will include, Saransh Verma and Anup Ingale, who will be seen playing pivotal roles on the show. Anup was previously seen on Netflix movie Love Per Square Foot. A source was quoted by IWM as saying, "He will be yet another character who will be associated with the hero Shivaansh Singh Oberoi. Anup's character will have an interesting graph."

Manisha Singh

Also, Manisha Singh Chauhan will be joining the cast. A source told the entertainment portal, "Manisha will also be working under Shivaansh Singh Oberoi (Nakuul) just like the other two characters played by Saransh and Anup."