English
 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz New Promo: Shivaay & Anika Introduce Their Son Shivaansh; Read More Details!

Ishqbaaz New Promo: Shivaay & Anika Introduce Their Son Shivaansh; Read More Details!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ishqbaaz is hitting the headlines since past few weeks as the makers announced about the generation leap. The viewers were shocked and disappointed when they came to know that Surbhi Chandna will not be part of the show. They started trending #NoSurbhiNoIshqbaaz on social media. But the makers and the channel are in no mood to change their decision. Surbhi and other cast bid goodbye to the show. Only Nakuul Mehta will be retained on the show. The producer of the show revealed that Nakuul will be seen playing his son, Shivaansh on the show.

    Now, the makers of the show have released the new promo of the show. In the promo, Shivaay and Anika are seen discussing about their son. Read on to know more about the promo and post leap cast!

    Shivaay & Anika Introduce Their Son Shivaansh

    In the promo, Shivaay wants his son to be like him, ‘classy', ‘businessman' and the one who runs away from love, but Anika asks him what if her son will be like her ‘chichora'!

    Post Leap The Story Will Focus On Shivaansh

    Shivaanash will be shown on a dance floor and will be seen flirting with girls. The title of the promo has been given as Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek DHINCHAAK Kahani. This indicates that post generation leap, the story will be all about Shivaansh!

    Manjiri To Romance Nakuul

    As we had revealed earlier, new actress Manjiri Pupala will be romancing Nakuul Mehta (Shivaansh) post leap. A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Manjiri has already done the look test with Nakuul and, if all goes well, she will begin shooting for the show on December 10. However, the current cast will shoot the final episode on December 15."

    New Cast On Board

    The new star cast will include, Saransh Verma and Anup Ingale, who will be seen playing pivotal roles on the show. Anup was previously seen on Netflix movie Love Per Square Foot. A source was quoted by IWM as saying, "He will be yet another character who will be associated with the hero Shivaansh Singh Oberoi. Anup's character will have an interesting graph."

    Manisha Singh

    Also, Manisha Singh Chauhan will be joining the cast. A source told the entertainment portal, "Manisha will also be working under Shivaansh Singh Oberoi (Nakuul) just like the other two characters played by Saransh and Anup."

    View this post on Instagram

    #dhinchak

    A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Dec 6, 2018 at 6:13am PST

    Most Read: Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Gets The Ticket To Semi-finale & Fans Are NOT Happy With It!

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 21:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue