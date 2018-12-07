English
 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz New Promo: Will The Fate Of Ishqbaaz Season 2 Be Like Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3?

Ishqbaaz New Promo: Will The Fate Of Ishqbaaz Season 2 Be Like Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ishqbaaz is all set to take a generation leap soon! All cast has been eliminated except Nakuul Mehta. The actor will be seen playing his son Shivaansh on the show. Also, new cast will be joining the team. New comer, Manjiri has been roped in to romance Nakuul. The fans are extremely upset with the maker's decision of generation leap, especially because of Surbhi Chandna's exit. Recently, the makers revealed the promo of the show, in which Shivaay and Anika were seen introducing their son Shivaansh. Both of them wanted their son to have their qualities. Shivaansh was shown with both qualities!

    Although the new promo looks fresh, fans are not really excited about the show. Everything in the promo seemed negative for the fans! They are upset with the makers for continuing the show without their favourite Surbhi Chandna on the show anymore. They started trolling for the word in the title 'Dhinchaak' and for using Surbhi aka Anika's dialogue 'chichora'.

    Fans’ Comments: SHABS

    "Anybody remember IPKKND3 promo same like this, what happened to the show vanished in thin air. Gul spent lots of money on its promotion brought Barun Sobti (the heart throb) after 5 years of IPKKND. WHAT happened everybody knows the show went to the dogs. Worst fate awaited now."

    Aysha

    "Lol even after 6 years of the first season fans couldn't accept a diff lead opposite Barun. And here just after a week they are replacing Surbhi with some random girl & they want the viewers to watch this crap happily LOL. !!"

    Priyanka S. Patel

    "Dear starplus
    We are not interested in upcoming leap becoz the makers ruined the beauty of show and not supporting viewers feedback. @StarPlus. @starindia @DisneyIndia @GayatriPYadav. #noishqbaaazseason2."

    Rupam Sinha Sarun

    "Just one thing is common between #ipkknd & #Ishqbaaaz and that is in 2012 & 2017 Bull had tried to ruin our show #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon and now she's ruining #Ishqbaaaz that's it."

    Suchi ☺‏

    "Thank you so much for destroying our Ishqbaaaz. Not interested in your flop leap..... Already boycotted SP since 3 weeks..... And jab TRP auntie dekhegi promo then woh bhi boycott kregi. #noishqbaaazseason2."

    ℛιzz & Sowmya

    ℛιzz Ꭿŗѕнι: This going to hav same fate of #IPKKND3😂😂😂😂

    Sowmya Patibandla: IPKKND 3 ki tarah flop hoga season-2 it will replace season-1 of #ishqbaaaz a big joke😂😂😂😂👏👏👏 #GulPlus #GulKiChamche

    Well, we agree with fans, the makers should take fans feedback! The makers are taking a huge risk with season 2 by introducing new comers, instead they could have shut down the show or made a different show!

    Most Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan: War Between Nia Sharma & Alisha Panwar Fans; Ravi Dubey Comes To Nia's Rescue!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue