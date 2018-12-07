 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz New Promo: Will The Fate Of Ishqbaaz Season 2 Be Like Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ishqbaaz is all set to take a generation leap soon! All cast has been eliminated except Nakuul Mehta. The actor will be seen playing his son Shivaansh on the show. Also, new cast will be joining the team. New comer, Manjiri has been roped in to romance Nakuul. The fans are extremely upset with the maker's decision of generation leap, especially because of Surbhi Chandna's exit. Recently, the makers revealed the promo of the show, in which Shivaay and Anika were seen introducing their son Shivaansh. Both of them wanted their son to have their qualities. Shivaansh was shown with both qualities!
Although the new promo looks fresh, fans are not really excited about the show. Everything in the promo seemed negative for the fans! They are upset with the makers for continuing the show without their favourite Surbhi Chandna on the show anymore. They started trolling for the word in the title 'Dhinchaak' and for using Surbhi aka Anika's dialogue 'chichora'.
Fans’ Comments: SHABS
"Anybody remember IPKKND3 promo same like this, what happened to the show vanished in thin air. Gul spent lots of money on its promotion brought Barun Sobti (the heart throb) after 5 years of IPKKND. WHAT happened everybody knows the show went to the dogs. Worst fate awaited now."
Aysha
"Lol even after 6 years of the first season fans couldn't accept a diff lead opposite Barun. And here just after a week they are replacing Surbhi with some random girl & they want the viewers to watch this crap happily LOL. !!"
Priyanka S. Patel
"Dear starplus
We are not interested in upcoming leap becoz the makers ruined the beauty of show and not supporting viewers feedback. @StarPlus. @starindia @DisneyIndia @GayatriPYadav. #noishqbaaazseason2."
Rupam Sinha Sarun
"Just one thing is common between #ipkknd & #Ishqbaaaz and that is in 2012 & 2017 Bull had tried to ruin our show #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon and now she's ruining #Ishqbaaaz that's it."
Suchi ☺
"Thank you so much for destroying our Ishqbaaaz. Not interested in your flop leap..... Already boycotted SP since 3 weeks..... And jab TRP auntie dekhegi promo then woh bhi boycott kregi. #noishqbaaazseason2."
ℛιzz & Sowmya
ℛιzz Ꭿŗѕнι: This going to hav same fate of #IPKKND3😂😂😂😂
Sowmya Patibandla: IPKKND 3 ki tarah flop hoga season-2 it will replace season-1 of #ishqbaaaz a big joke😂😂😂😂👏👏👏 #GulPlus #GulKiChamche
Well, we agree with fans, the makers should take fans feedback! The makers are taking a huge risk with season 2 by introducing new comers, instead they could have shut down the show or made a different show!
