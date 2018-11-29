 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz: Newcomer Roped In Opposite Nakuul Mehta; The Show To Take A Leap On This Date!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ishqbaaz is all set for a revamp! The show will soon be taking a generation leap. Unfortunately, the old cast except Nakuul Mehta will not be part of the show. Surbhi Chandna's exit had created a lot of hullabaloo on social media. Fans are also protesting saying they won't watch the show without Surbhi! But the makers are in no mood to listen to fans, as the show already is under the scanner! Gul Khan had confirmed the leap and Surbhi's exit. Surbhi too, had bid goodbye to the fans.
Not much has been revealed about the leap. Gul Khan too, hasn't spoken about the story post leap! But, there is speculation that the show will be about Shivaay and his son! So, when is the leap happening? Check out the latest update and read about the upcoming track!
Ishqbaaz Latest Update: Gauri & Bhavya Help Anika To Get Ready For ‘Suhagraat’
In the latest episode, we saw Gauri and Bhavya making Anika ready for ‘suhagraat'. They make her wear the difficult sari, so that Shivaay get confused. Shivaay enters the room and tells Anika that he was waiting for this day since a long time.
Precap: Priyanka Shocks Family Members
Shivaay's stomach gets upset and their night gets spoiled. Later, Shivaay and Anika are seen getting closer, the Bhavya-Rudra and Gauri-Om too, share some romantic time together. In the precap, the family members will be shocked as Priyanka gets Rajiv to the Oberoi mansion!
Ishqbaaz Leap: Drashti Or Sanaya Were To Romance Nakuul!
As the viewers are aware, the show will be ending soon. Post leap, Nakuul will be seen playing his own son Shivaansh. There were reports that either Drashti Dhami or Sanya Irani will be roped in opposite to romance Nakuul.
Newcomer Manjiri Roped In To Romance Nakuul
But, according to latest Pinkvilla report, a newcomer named Manjiri has been roped opposite Nakuul Mehta on the show. She will be seen romancing Shivaay's son Shivaansh Singh Oberoi! Also, the show will be taking a leap on December 17, 2018.
Leap To Happen On This Date!
A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The show will be taking the much talked about generation leap from the 17th of December which will mark the beginning of the new season. Nakuul and Surbhi shot for the promo announcing the leap last night. The new comer will be joining the team soon."
