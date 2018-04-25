 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Nikitin Dheer Aka Veer Bids Goodbye To The Show; Thanks Fans For Their Immense Love!

Related Articles
Nikitin Dheer's role Veer Pratap Chauhan in Ishqbaaz was loved by the fans. We had recently reported that the actor's character will soon be ending on the show.
The actor had shared an adorable message for his co-actress, Surbhi Chandna, with whom he had shot most of the scenes. Now, the actor has shared a parting message. In his message, he said that he will miss the team and thanked fans for their immense love.
Nikitin Bids Goodbye To The Show
Nikitin wrote, "It's that time..time to say goodbye to Veer Pratap Chauhan..a cameo that was intended for a little over a month..but your love carried it for so long at made it a full fledged role..u hated him first then started to love him.." - (sic)
The Actor Says It’s Fortunate To Work With Amazing People
"I have been very fortunate to have worked with some amazing people & this one has been truly special..the cast..the crew..special..each and every one of them..shall miss them all..I carry u all with me in my heart..." - (sic)
Nikitin Thanks Fans For Their Immense Love For Veer
"And to YOU..yes YOU..thank you..for the immense love for Veer..pls don't stop with ur LOVE..when one character ends for an artiste..its an opportunity for him to say another story through another character..." - (sic)
The Actor Promises To Return Soon On TV Or Movies
"As a famous saying goes "A warrior and an artiste live by the same code of necessity, which dictates that the battle must be fought anew everyday."..so a new battle awaits me..I shall see u all soon..at the movies or on ur television screen 🏼 #veer #Ishqbaaaz #grateful #humbled." - (sic)
Nikitin Entered The Show For A Cameo
About his role on Ishqbaaz, he told TOI, "I was introduced on the show during Christmas and my track was scheduled to end on February 14. However, it was extended because of encouraging feedback. The best part is that I got to do a lot more than just be the bad boy; I got to dance, romance and also attempt comedy."
He Wants To Do Positive Roles Now
The actor is now looking out for positive roles so that so that he can prove his range as an actor. He adds, "That doesn't mean that I will turn down a negative role, if it's interesting." He adds that he is selective about work.
