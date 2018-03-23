 »   »   » Ishqbaaz’s Nikitin Dheer Talks About His Character Veer; Clarifies His Wife Kratika Is NOT Pregnant!

Nikitin Thanks Fans

Talking about his character Veer on Ishqbaaz, Nikitin told TOI, "I am very grateful to the audience for their love and appreciation. I never imagined that the show will receive so much love."

‘Veer Just Clicked’

"I always try to keep my audience entertained and I am happy they are liking Veer's role. It feels great when a negative character is loved so much and my scenes with Nakuul and Surbhi are appreciated by people. I think Veer has just clicked, some things just happen, they are like magic."

Nikitin Doesn’t Watch Kratika’s Shows

The actor said that he doesn't like watching his wife Kratika Sengar's shows as her shows are mostly romantic. He also clarifies that he isn't a possessive husband.

Nikitin & Kratika

He adds, "I feel Kratika is a fantastic actor and I have a lot of respect for her, but yes, I don't like watching her romantic shows." Talking about their pair, he said, "We like to lead a low profile life and we enjoy our private space."

Nikitin Feels Fans Are Part Of His Family

He adds that they don't feel that all the images that they click should be shared on social media. They try to keep their life private as much as possible. He also knows that his fans are also part of his family therefore shares a few moments with them.

Nikitin On His Wife’s Shows

The actor talked about his wife's shows, "Kratika did a show called Service Waali Bahu and it went off-air abruptly. People commented that since she has got married now she won't have a future in acting. But then she did Kasam and it is one of her most popular shows till date."

The Actor Praises Kratika

Praising Kritika, he told TOI, "They (Kasam) have recently completed 2 years and it is still going on. The amount of love and appreciation she has got for Kasam is tremendous. I have seen her grow as an actor from the time I have known her. She is seeing the success that she deserves."

Kratika Is NOT Pregnant

Further the actor clarified that his wife is not pregnant and not quitting the show, "Kratika is very much part of the show and she is continuing with it. There's no truth to the pregnancy news. All the news you read is not true."