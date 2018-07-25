 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz’s Pinky Aka Nikita Anand Misses Her Team But Right Now She Doesn’t Have Work In Her Mind!

Nikita Anand Wanted A Baby Girl!

When asked as to how she felt when she held her baby for the first time, the actress said, "It was weird because the world had told me I was going to have a baby boy seeing my bump. I so wanted a girl and when the baby girl came out, I went blurred as I couldn't believe it."

‘It Feels Good & Happy’

She further added, "We have always had many boys in the family so I was hoping for a baby girl. You are so used to carrying other people's baby as your own so it just feels surreal. Also, I was a little dazed because it was a C-section. The baby directly did not come to me, she came for 2 minutes and then they took her away. But anyway, it feels good and happy."

Ishqbaaz Team Visited Nikita

When asked whether Ishqbaaz team was informed about the happy news, the actress told the entertainment portal, "The day we had the baby, we let out the message. Everybody rushed to the hospital typically because anyway I was there for only two days."

The Actress Says

"All of them came at night and met me. Nakuul, in fact, was leaving for the US so he came late at night just to drop in. Everyone on the sets, in fact, had told me that I would have a baby boy and then they said your dream has come true."

Nikita Misses Her Team

Nikita says that she misses her team. She adds, "It was a very emotional moment (bidding goodbye to the team) for me as I haven't done any show for this long. I am a very impatient actor that way so I keep moving on with the shows on Television. But in Ishqbaaaz, I never felt like that."

‘Right Now, I Don't Have Work In My Mind’

"I was really missing it when I was pregnant. I was like 'oh god, no shoot' and after this one has come, I don't miss anything but being with this little one. So, even though everyone is saying that for six months and you will be back, and I just say 'I don't think so.' I can't think of leaving her even for the bathroom break. In fact, my husband is also hating going to work. Right now, I don't have work in my mind but I miss the team a lot. That was like my family."