 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Producer Gul Khan, Nehalaxmi Iyer & Mansi Srivastava React To Controversial Kicking Scene!

Mansi Srivastava Justifies As To Why She Did The Kicking Scene?

Mansi, who plays a cop on the show, justified the scene and was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "As a cop and as an actor I was convinced. And this kick was basically to make her unconscious."

Mansi On Kicking Scene

She further added, "Some people have liked the scene and some haven't. I am open for all kind of criticism as an actor. I was convinced with the scene as a cop so I did it. And if it was an issue, nobody would have written it only or it would have got edited. And let's end that discussion now."

RuMya Fans Hates Bhavya!

The actress has also received a lot of backlash from Rudra and Saumya's (RuMya) fans. Regarding the same the actress said, "Everybody has their opinion and favourite actors. So I respect everyone's views and likings."

RuVya Fans

A few fans liked Rudra and Bhavya's jodi and they have nick-named them as RuVya. She added, "People have started liking Ruvya a lot too, it takes time to accept a new character opposite their favourite actor whom they have seen and imagined with someone else. But I am glad for the love and messages I am getting from people who are liking our pair and like our work and scenes."

Nehalaxmi Iyer Reacts To The Kicking Scene

When Nehalaxmi was asked regarding the scene, she refused to comment on it. She was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "The sequence has unnecessarily created a lot of controversies which is really not needed."

Gul Khan On Trolls

When Gul Khan was asked regarding her reaction to the trolls, she was quoted by India-forums as saying, "They start trolling us for anything and everything we do or don't."

The Producer Is Used To The Trolls!

"We've been trolled on matters such as why were ShivIka (Shivaay - Anika) scenes so less today or why has Saumya been re-introduced as a negative character or why was her wedding to Rudra a fake one or even why aren't there ample RiKara (Omkara - Gauri) scenes in an episode. My advice would be to stop giving these trolls time and attention."

Negative Feedbacks Are Welcome If No Abusive Language Is Used!

Gul further added, "We have a huge number or positive fans who are appreciating our efforts and we are very happy and grateful to the positive fans and as criticism is not a personal attack and no abusive language is used it's always welcome from fans."