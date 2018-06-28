 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz REDUX Is The Best Gift To The Fans, The Writer Promises Lot Of Drama, Surprises & Romance!

About The Redux

On the much-talked about redux, the writer told the entertainment portal, "Gul Khan and I wanted to do something new and that's the synergy with which we work. Gul just came up with this idea of the redux."

‘The Redux Came With A Lot Of Pressure’

She further added, "The redux came with a lot of pressure because these are the characters which are established, and our main characters Shivaay and Anika have become massive in their own ways, so to take them out of their happy zone and to start a new love story within the current show was tough BUT hats off to my entire team of IB that pulled it off overnight."

‘We Have Been Working Tirelessly’

"We have been working tirelessly. The response online has been very good with people liking the freshness. It is so interesting because Shivaay and Anika have had a journey which was so loved and we ended with them challenging, so to speak, the universe."

The Idea Of Redux

"The idea was that if we change the core story, will they (Shivika) still be attracted to each other? Will they still find each other? So, we changed little things."

Shivaay’s Character In Redux

"This Anika cooks and also believes in God, she has mommy issues while Shivaay is still the protector because that is the character of Shivaay which has been loved. He is the great wall. He is still the eldest but is darker, he doesn't know how to express, how to hug, his sister is his lifeline. There is lack of love in his life. He is still that 3-year-old child who saw his parents fight followed by a gunshot."

Anika’s Character In Redux

"On the other hand, Anika is still that girl who is every day reminded that her mother left her father to be someone else's mistress but she is trying to protect her sister (played by Shrenu Parikh) from this truth. So, they are still protectors but yet different."

How Different Are Anika & Shivaay’s Characters In The Revamped Version?

"The spirit of their original characters, their takkar and tadi are still there. Anika's spirit of being khikithod has not gone anywhere but it is just that her stakes are little higher in life this time, now she chooses when she has to give it back. Earlier, Anika got involved in Shivaay's life too much once they met but this is a story of a man and a woman, there is more pain in their lives. And that is what will attract them to each other."

Can Any Other Actor Replace Nakuul & Surbhi As Shivaay & Anika?

When asked whether she can see anyone else other than Nakuul and Surbhi playing Shivaay and Anika, she says, "It is very difficult to imagine anyone at all because they have been doing it since day 1. It is a coming together of everything. 200-250 people put in their hard work for the show. And as for Nakuul and Surbhi, they own the characters. So, no, obviously not."

‘Nakuul & Surbhi Have Gotten Into The Skin Of The New Characters’

"They are our imagination and we have seen our imagination come to life with this two people for the last 2 years. So now they are Shivaay and Anika for us and this is it. It is also amazing how brilliantly and beautifully Nakuul and Surbhi have gotten into the skin of the new characters as redux happened overnight."

‘Ishqbaaz Is Like This Perfect Painting Right Now’

"They have been playing it for two years and were practically living that characters. Hats off to them and the entire team for pulling it off. I can't imagine anyone else. For me, Ishqbaaz is like this perfect painting right now. I can't imagine anyone doing anything else.

The Writer Promises A Lot Of Drama, Surprises & Romance!

The writer was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "We have tried to give them a new love story. I think that is the best gift we could given them (on their 2 years anniversary). There is going to be a lot of romance but this time the chemistry will be different. Because we don't want to repeat the same thing. This time, the attraction will be of a different kind followed by lots of drama and lots of surprises."

She further adds, "Brace yourself for surprises. Every week is going to be a surprise. A big surprise is coming this week as well."