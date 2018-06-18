 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz REDUX Promo Leaves Fans Excited; Gul Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Nakuul-Surbhi’s Show

Ishqbaaz's New ‘Redux’ Promo

Recently, a new promo was released by the makers of the show. The lead actors shared the video on social media and captioned it as ‘redux' which left the fans excited as well as confused. Sharing the video, Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Ishqbaaaz *REDUX* ❤️💔♥️ June 18. 10pm. @starplus." - (sic)

Surbhi Chandna Shares The Promo

Surbhi Chandna shared the video and wrote, "We are NO sadist we are NOT confusing NO games NO teasing .. Lets all be EXCITED to experience something NEW on TELEVISION.. Please keep loving and blessing #teamishqbaaaz and JOIN us on this JOURNEY starting this MONDAY ( SOMWAAR ) 10 PM @starplus #ishqbaaaz#rebooting#shivika. Our EIDI to you this EID ♥️ LETS DO THIS ✌️" - (sic)

Shivika Part Ways!

In the promo, Anika and Shivaay are seen worried thinking as to what if they had never met; would they have still found each other and fallen in love? This promo left fans confused as they thought the their lead actors are parting ways again! A few fans were excited to know about the new twist the makers are planning!

Shivaay & Anika’s Love Story

Let us tell you that the makers have decided to revive (redux) the show! The viewers will get to watch their favourite Shivaay and Anika's love story from the beginning.

Gul Khan Reveals

Talking about this innovation and treat to fans, the producer of the show, Gul Khan told IE, "We will take viewers to the day when Shivaay and Anika first met. And what if this time, they don't see each other. Will they fight destiny and fall in love all over again?"

Is This An Attempt To Get Ratings?

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "In a time when there are so many TV shows on air, it's important to create something fresh for the audience. Ishqbaaaz has seen a decline in ratings and to pull it ahead, the makers want to give the audience what they love watching - Anika and Shivaay's love story."

Ishqbaaz Starting All Over Again

"And now with it starting all over again, be ready to see them heat up the screens once again with their nok-jhoks and romantic moments. Also, there would be a curiousity of what would the new love story be like."

Fans Had Demanded Shivika’s Romance

It has to be recalled that a few fans had demanded Shivaay and Anika's romance. Looks like the makers have decided to give the fans what they want! Here are few fans' reactions:

Fans’ Comments: Gannu, Rockingsmile & Kohgirlpower

Gunnu_61: We waiting for Monday. - (sic)

_rockingsmile_Waiting always love shivika. - (sic)

Kohgirlpower: excitimg,confusing,interesting &surprising mixed emotions 😃😃😃 @nakuulmehta @officialsurbhic. - (sic)

Dishideek, Imvaishnavi & Chirag

Dishideek: Waoo always new concept love u #ishqbaaz. - (sic)

Imvaishnavimahadik: Ye shivika separation mera heart separation na karke..! 😔 sad as well as happy for new track ☺ 😍 😘 - (sic)

Chirag.raichura9: OMG What's going on 😱😱😱😱 - (sic)

Nusrat, Ruchitra & Trisha

Nusrat_raisa274OMG!!! What's going on!! Out of my mind!! All was good!! Suddenly what happened. .??! @nakuulmehta @officialsurbhic. - (sic)

Ruchitra_sureshBhaiya can u say me what is meant by redux? Pls @nakuulmehta. - (sic)

Trisha52002It's gonna be interesting. - (sic)