 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar To Play A Police Commissioner!

Although Ishqbaaz fans are upset with the exit of Surbhi Chandna, the makers have come up with season 2. The new season was premiered a couple of days ago. The show received backlash from the fans, who demanded the makers to get their favourite jodi Nakuul and Surbhi back, but in vain! Almost all characters from the season one have exited the show except Nakuul Mehta, who plays the role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi and Navnindra Behl (Shivaay's dadi). The tagline of the show is 'Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahaani'.
New characters have been introduced on the show. Manjiri Pupala will be seen opposite Nakuul. Check out the latest update and spoiler of the show!
Ishqbaaz Latest Update: Shivaansh Is A Superstar
In the second season, Nakuul aka Shivaansh is shown as a superstar from the film industry, who follows the footsteps of his parents. He has many female fans. Shivaansh is seen launching his new film, Dhinchak Pyaar.
Manjiri Plays ACP Aditi
On the other hand, Manjiri plays the role of ACP Aditi, who has a painful past. Her marriage would be stopped because the groom (Mayank) doesn't turn up to the mantap and people will be seen taunting her.
Shivaay & Anika’s Flashback
It is then Aditi decides never to love and get married. Both Aditi and Shivaash have painful pasts associated with their respective fathers. Amidst the new story, Anika and Shivaay's flashback will also be shown on the show.
Supriya Pilgaonkar To Join Ishqbaaz
According to the latest report, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Supriya Pilgaonkar will be joining the show! She will be seen playing the role of a police commissioner.
Supriya As A Police Commissioner
Supriya is excited to be part of the show. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am very excited to be part of a long-running show like Ishqbaaz because I get to play a character that I have never played before, that of a police commissioner. I have always loved women in armed forces and the sense of power they exude."
The Actress Talks About Her Role
She further added, "On the show, my character gets to show her human side along with her strong and independent demeanour. As opposed to my previous roles on screen, I will be seen in a completely different light on Ishqbaaz which was instrumental for me to give a nod to the role in flat half an hour. I hope viewers love my unique avatar on screen and enjoy watching my performance."
