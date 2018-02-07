 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Chandna In Double Role; Anika’s Lookalike Inspired By Aishwarya Rai's Character!

Ishqbaaz Latest Update: Svetlana, Tia & Saumya Decide To Seek Revenge On Oberois

In the previous episode, we saw how Svetlana reveals to her sisters as to how they lost their parents during fire (Kalyani Mills fire) and blame Oberois for it. The three sisters, Svetlana, Tia and Saumya - decide to seek revenge from the Oberois.

Tia Wants To Help Shivaay

But Tia is in favour of Shivaay and wants to save his life as he would have helped her earlier. She doesn't want his relationship with Anika to get affected and hence decides to meet him secretly to warn him.

Shivaay & Anika Hatch Plan

Meanwhile, Shivaay reveals everything to Anika and the duo hatch a plan to find out who is trying to ruin their lives. During chunari rasam, when Saumya asks Shivaay to gift something to Bhavya, he showers gold coins on Bhavya.

Anika’s Plan

This shocks Saumya and Veer as Shivaay is bankrupt. Unfortunately, Shivaay will not be able to find the culprits and Anika's plan fail. They proceed with another plan, where Anika is dressed up as Mrs Khan and Shivaay announces a multimillion dollar project with her. While Oberoi brothers suspect that they know the lady, Veer decides to find who she is!

Ishqbaaz NEW Promo: Shivaay Shoots Anika!

On the other hand, the makers have introduced a new promo, in which Shivaay is seen shooting Anika, when she comes to tell some a secret to him. What made him shoot Anika? Will she die?

Surbhi Chandna In Double Role!

Well, according to reports, Surbhi Chandna will be seen in a double role. Yes, you read it right! The makers are all set to introduce Anika's lookalike! Read on to know the details...

Surbhi Chandna Says…

Surbhi was quoted by IANS as saying, "The initial phase of Anika has always been my favourite when she was elegant yet had a lot of quirky traits. Over time, Anika has now become more poised, more so after her marriage with Shivaay."

Anika’s Lookalike Inspired By Aishwarya Rai’s Character!

She further added, "And now, this lookalike will be the complete opposite of What Anika has been. You can say she will be highly inspired by Aishwarya Rai's character from Josh, but a more fun and comic touch to it."

Is This Too ShivIka’s Plan?

We assume that this plan (Anika's lookalike) is Anika and Shivaay's plan as well. What do you think? Hit the comment box to share your views...