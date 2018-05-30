 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh Shares A Horrific Incident; Reveals She Was Molested At The Age 6

Related Articles
Of late, the makers of Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz have been focussing on the social issues. In the latest track we saw the show focussing on 'Me Too' moment.
In the latest episode, we saw how Abhimanyu, a superstar, tries to molest Gauri, played by Shrenu Parikh. The actress took to social media to share her real story, as to how she was molested at the age 6 and she couldn't talk about it as she was scared.
Shrenu Shares The Horrific Incident
"As a kid I used to spend my vacations at my grandparents' town! Those days we travelled in a local bus! And when the seats used to be occupied my grandfather used to request someone to share the seat for me! Similarly one uncle offered to nanu that "il make her sit on my lap"." - (sic)
Shrenu Molested At The Age 6
"He willingly agreed thought at least I won't get tired, he made me sit on his lap! Me as a child couldn't know what's gonna happen to me I dozed off, only woke up to the feeling of being inappropriately being touched by that uncle!" - (sic)
The Actress Narrates Shocking Story
"I could sense something's wrong but I went all numb and thought it's ok for him to hold me like that! I could see my naanu standing a little away from me but couldn't tell him anything not then not later!" - (sic) (Image Source: Instagram)
She Wishes She Would Have Spoken About It & Punished The Man!
"I wish I would have spoken about it, I wish that man would've gotten his share of punishment for molesting a 6 year old!" - (sic)
Ishqbaaz Actress Further Writes
"Not once but so many such incidents have happened , I've known from my friends but we never talk about it! Never raise our voices cz we r scared of how the society will eventually not believe us and we don't stand for ourselves!" - (sic)
Ishqbaaz ‘Me Too’ Moment
"What's happening with Gauri is something I'm sure we all have faced on some or the other level in our lives! And that's why m so glad we did this track so that women can come out and speak. If we don't own our truth nobody else will. This is just a small attempt to create a space for all of us to share our stories and raise our voices! #ishqbaaaz #metoo." - (sic)
