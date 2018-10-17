India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 Ishqbaaz & Silsila Spoilers: Om & Rudra Plan To Send Shivaay To The Jail; Nandini Kindapped!

Ishqbaaz & Silsila Spoilers: Om & Rudra Plan To Send Shivaay To The Jail; Nandini Kindapped!


    The makers of Ishqbaaz and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to the show with the unexpected twists. In Ishqbaaz, Tej's murder had brought new turn on the show as Shivaay is completely changed. And his brothers Omkara and Rudra have started hating him to the core (as they think that Shivaay has killed their father). On the other hand, in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka viewers are eager to know what decision will Mouli, Nandini and Kunal take in future!

    Check out the upcoming twists on the shows!

    Silsila Spoiler

    In the upcoming episodes on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kunal reveals the truth to Mouli that he had made the video for Nandini and not fot her. Mouli gets shattered and reaches home. Radhika and Dadi are worried on seeing Mouli in this condition and question her.

    Nandini Goes Missing

    Meanwhile, Nandini goes missing. Kunal panics as he doesn't find Nandini at her house. As we revealed earlier, Kunal lashes out at Mouli as he feels that Mouli would have bashed Nandini, which is the reason, she has gone missing. On seeing Kunal's concern towards Nandini, Mouli is upset. Radhika is annoyed and she slaps him.

    Rajdeep Kidnaps Nandini

    According to the latest spoiler, Nandini is kidnapped. The kidnapper is none other than Nandini's husband Rajdeep! He would have held Nandini captive in a warehouse. Kunal gets worried and
    approaches police for the help. Will Kunal find Nandini?

    Ishqbaaz Spoiler

    Coming to the other show, Ishqbaaz, the Oberoi family, especially Omkara and Rudra hate Shivaay to the core. They also plan to snatch the business from him.

    Om & Rudra Want Shivaay To Get Arrested!

    According to the latest spoiler, Om and Rudra will be seen making a secret plans against Shivaay to get him arrested. When Anika gets to know the same, she confronts the brothers. She tries to tell them that Shivaay is innocent, but in vain! Will Anika save Shivaay from getting arrested?

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 19:02 [IST]
