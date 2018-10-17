 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz & Silsila Spoilers: Om & Rudra Plan To Send Shivaay To The Jail; Nandini Kindapped!

Silsila Spoiler

In the upcoming episodes on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kunal reveals the truth to Mouli that he had made the video for Nandini and not fot her. Mouli gets shattered and reaches home. Radhika and Dadi are worried on seeing Mouli in this condition and question her.

Nandini Goes Missing

Meanwhile, Nandini goes missing. Kunal panics as he doesn't find Nandini at her house. As we revealed earlier, Kunal lashes out at Mouli as he feels that Mouli would have bashed Nandini, which is the reason, she has gone missing. On seeing Kunal's concern towards Nandini, Mouli is upset. Radhika is annoyed and she slaps him.

Rajdeep Kidnaps Nandini

According to the latest spoiler, Nandini is kidnapped. The kidnapper is none other than Nandini's husband Rajdeep! He would have held Nandini captive in a warehouse. Kunal gets worried and

approaches police for the help. Will Kunal find Nandini?

Ishqbaaz Spoiler

Coming to the other show, Ishqbaaz, the Oberoi family, especially Omkara and Rudra hate Shivaay to the core. They also plan to snatch the business from him.

Om & Rudra Want Shivaay To Get Arrested!

According to the latest spoiler, Om and Rudra will be seen making a secret plans against Shivaay to get him arrested. When Anika gets to know the same, she confronts the brothers. She tries to tell them that Shivaay is innocent, but in vain! Will Anika save Shivaay from getting arrested?