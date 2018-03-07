 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: A Kid To Enter The Show; Not Bhavya, But Saumya To Get Married To Rudra!

Bhavya & Rudra’s Wedding

As we all know, the Oberoi family members are gearing up for Bhavya and Rudra's wedding. But Saumya, who wants to seek revenge on the Oberoi family, wants to marry Rudra.

Saumya & Veer’s Plan

Saumya had even joined hands with Veer, who had tried to hurt Shivaay so that he doesn't interfere in his plan. Apparently, Veer plans to swap the brides during the wedding.

Tia Gets Hurt Instead Of Shivaay!

Veer's plan fails as Tia would get hurt instead of Shivaay. Now, Veer would be planning to kill Tia, as she is also spoiling their plans (as she wants to disclose Veer, Saumya and Roop's secret to Shivaay).

A Kid Enters The House!

According to the latest spoiler, a new entry will make way on the show. Apparently, Veer would have plotted the boy's entry so that he can keep Anika, Bhavya and Gauri busy, so that he can easily attack Shivaay.

Anika, Bhavya & Gauri Confused

Veer is indeed successful in his attempt, as Anika, Bhavya and Gauri would start questioning the kid as to who is his parent. As the kid posses all the qualities of the three brothers, they get confused as to who is his father - Shivaay, Rudra or Omkara!

Not Bhavya, But Saumya To Get Married To Rudra!

Meanwhile, Nehalaxmi, who plays the role of Saumya, shared a picture from the sets, which has got everyone talking! Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "And they lived happily Ever after... ❤ #rumya #ishqbaaz #rudrasinghoberoi #saumya #saumyasinghoberoi #leeneshmattoo #nehalaxmi."

Rudra & Saumya

Leenesh Mattoo, who plays Rudra on the show also shared a wedding picture on his Instagram story. Looking at these pictures, we assume Saumya and Veer are successful in their plan!

RuMya Fans

If this wedding happens, we are sure that fans, who loved Saumya and Rudra's jodi, will be happy! The jodi were also nicknamed as RuMya by their fans.