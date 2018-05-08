 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: After Exposing Roop & Reuniting Shivaay & Anika, This Actor Is Taking A Break!

Related Articles
The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences glued to the show with the latest twist. As we all know, Roop and Veer had created havoc in Shivaay and Anika's lives. In fact, Roop was responsible for Anika and Shivaay's separation.
The viewers have been waiting for Anika and Shivaay's reunion. Well, the viewers need not wait for a long time as Roop is exposed by Pinky and Shivaay and Anika reunite!
Roop Makes Shocking Revelations
Roop tells Pinky as to how she made Anika dance to her tunes. She also reveals as to how she trapped Oberois - it was she who set Kalyani Mills on fire, killed Mr Kapoor and Anika's father and blackmailed Shivaay to get married to another woman.
Roop Exposed
She made Anika witness the marriage and instigated her. It was she who made her give the fake evidences to the police. But Anika changed her mind at the last moment. But, her work was done as she pretended to be Anika and gave the fake evidences to the police.
Shivaay Records Roop’s Statements
Shivaay records everything that Roop said. She reveals that she won't get her arrested as she is her aunt. She is sent to the hospital. He will keep the recording as the evidence.
Shivaay & Anika Reunite
Finally, Shivaay stops Anika from leaving. He reveals that whatever he did till now was for her. He chose her and not his family this time. But she believed Roop and left him. Although the couple fight trust issue they clear all misunderstandings and reunite.
ShivIka’s Rain Romance
Shivaay asks Anika not to leave. He also promises her that in future, no matter whatever happens in their lives, whether it is her or his fault, their love for her will remain intact. The viewers will get to watch Anika and Shivaay's rain romance!
Pinky Welcomes ShivIka Home
Pinky welcomes Anika and Shivaay home. After big reunion, there is bad news for viewers as well! Nitika Mukherjee, who known for her role Pinky Oberoi, will be taking a break!
Nitika Aka Pinky To Take A Break!
Apparently, Nitika Mukherjee is in her 3rd trimester and hence taking a break. She was quoted by an entertainment daily as saying, "Yes, I am taking break from the show as I am in my last trimester."
