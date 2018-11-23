 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: The last Wedding! Bhavya-Rudra To Marry; Drashti Dhami To Romance Nakuul Mehta?

Is Drashti Finalised For The Show?

When Drashti was contacted, she confirmed to Pinkvilla, "No, I am not joining Ishqbaaz." So is Sanaya playing the role? Well, it is being said that the makers might rope in a fresh face for the role.

Surbhi Reveals That The Last Few Episodes Will Be Fun!

On the other hand, Surbhi, who recently opened up about her exit to Pinkvilla, asked fans to enjoy Shivika together. She further added, "The last few episodes are going to be fun, the wedding and all of it, it is going to be enjoyable episodes."

The Oberoi Brothers

Meanwhile, the lead actors of the show, Leenesh Mattoo, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava shared on-the-sets pictures of ‘The Last Wedding'!

The Last Wedding

On the show, Rudra and Bhavya are getting married on the show. Recently, the actors shot for an upcoming wedding sequence. Going by the pictures and videos, we must say that the actors had a lot of fun shooting for the same.

Rudra & Bhavya’s Wedding

Apparently, during the emotional sequence, Mansi and Leenesh requested the director to play DJ Snake's ‘Taki Taki' song! Mansi also shared the glimpse of the same on her Instagram. Mansi wrote, "#jaateyjaatey Who requests #takitaki for an emotional shaadi sequence 😂 Well one and only Party Starter @leenesh_mattoo📸 Video courtesy @kunaljaisingh." - (sic)

Mansi Says…

Mansi told IWM, "Generally people play romantic songs during such scenes but since it's me and Mattoo, we picked up a unique number. The director asked our choice of songs so Leenesh requested for ‘taki taki' and I was ok with it. We were just taking vows and played this song. We are all fun loving people so we keep doing such fun stuff."