 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: The last Wedding! Bhavya-Rudra To Marry; Drashti Dhami To Romance Nakuul Mehta?

Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz is all set to take a generation leap. Post leap, all the actors will exit, except Nakuul Mehta. It is being said that Nakuul will be seen playing his own son Shivansh Singh Oberoi! New actors will be entering the show. Recently, Nakuul's 'new look' picture (post leap) was leaked on social media. Apparently, the leap will happen in a couple of weeks with a new cast and new storyline. There were reports that Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami were considered for the show. Gul Khan hasn't commented on post leap cast or story yet!
But recently, it was said that Drashti has been finalised to romance Nakuul. Read on to know whether the actress has been finalised for the role or not. Also check out the pictures of the upcoming wedding sequence!
Is Drashti Finalised For The Show?
When Drashti was contacted, she confirmed to Pinkvilla, "No, I am not joining Ishqbaaz." So is Sanaya playing the role? Well, it is being said that the makers might rope in a fresh face for the role.
Surbhi Reveals That The Last Few Episodes Will Be Fun!
On the other hand, Surbhi, who recently opened up about her exit to Pinkvilla, asked fans to enjoy Shivika together. She further added, "The last few episodes are going to be fun, the wedding and all of it, it is going to be enjoyable episodes."
The Oberoi Brothers
Meanwhile, the lead actors of the show, Leenesh Mattoo, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava shared on-the-sets pictures of ‘The Last Wedding'!
The Last Wedding
On the show, Rudra and Bhavya are getting married on the show. Recently, the actors shot for an upcoming wedding sequence. Going by the pictures and videos, we must say that the actors had a lot of fun shooting for the same.
Rudra & Bhavya’s Wedding
Apparently, during the emotional sequence, Mansi and Leenesh requested the director to play DJ Snake's ‘Taki Taki' song! Mansi also shared the glimpse of the same on her Instagram. Mansi wrote, "#jaateyjaatey Who requests #takitaki for an emotional shaadi sequence 😂 Well one and only Party Starter @leenesh_mattoo📸 Video courtesy @kunaljaisingh." - (sic)
Mansi Says…
Mansi told IWM, "Generally people play romantic songs during such scenes but since it's me and Mattoo, we picked up a unique number. The director asked our choice of songs so Leenesh requested for ‘taki taki' and I was ok with it. We were just taking vows and played this song. We are all fun loving people so we keep doing such fun stuff."
