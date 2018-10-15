India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Ishqbaaz Spoiler: BIG Twist! NOT Shivaay, But This Person Killed Tej!

Ishqbaaz Spoiler: BIG Twist! NOT Shivaay, But This Person Killed Tej!


    Although Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has not garnered top spot on TRP chart, the show has impressed the viewers, thanks to the lead actors, especially Shivaay and Anika! The makers are trying to keep the viewers hooked to the show with unexpected twists. Recently, we saw Tej getting killed and Shivaay accepting the crime (of murdering Tej). As the viewers are aware, as Shivaay gets to know that Tej is trying to kill his brothers, he tried to stop him, but in vain! Tej even pointed gun at Shivaay.

    Shivaay managed to snatch the gun, and shot Tej! The house members were shocked to know Shivaay killed Tej. He was sent to the jail. The show took a five-year leap. Post leap, Anika brings Shivaay to the Oberoi mansion. But Shivaay feels bad as he was ignored by everyone! Check out what's in store in the upcoming episode.

    Priyanka Ignores Shivaay

    At the dining table, Priyanka greets Omkara and Rudra and ignores Shivaay, who feels bad. Om doesn't want anyone to support Shivaay or his wife because Shivaay killed his father.

    Om & Rudra Do Not Want Shivaay To Rejoin Business!

    Also, Om and Rudra are seen discussing about their business. They feel that if their investors get to know about Shivaay, they might not get the deal. So they do not want Shivaay to join Oberoi business.

    Shivaay Depressed

    Shivaay feels depressed as his brothers snatch everything from him. He won't be able to believe that his brothers hate him so much. He goes to the park to relax, while Anika panics as she doesn't find Shivaay at home.

    Anika Is Helpless!

    Omkara and Rudra, who were once close to Anika, have broken their ties with her as well. They have made a partition in the house, and Anika cannot cross it. Bhavya feels bad for Anika.

    Anika & Gauri Try To Cheer Shivaay

    Anika leaves the house to find Shivaay. Both Anika and Gauri finally find Shivaay in a park. They try to cheer him up and also ask him to give sometime to Om and Rudra (so that things settle down).

    Not Shivaay, But Priyanka Killed Tej!

    Well, the twist is Shivaay is not the murderer! Apparently, Priyanka would have killed Tej! When Shivaay was pointing gun towards Tej, she would have shot him, as she could not see Tej being evil (and killing their brothers). Priyanka also blames Shivaay for it!

    To Save Priyanka, Shivaay Accepts The Crime Which He Hasn’t Committed!

    In order to save his sister Priyanka from getting jailed, Shivaay takes the blame on himself! We assume Khanna will know the truth and this is what he will be hiding from Anika!

    It has to be seen as to whether Anika and other family members will get to know about this? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
