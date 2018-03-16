 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Holi Drama Continues! Veer & Anika Make SHOCKING Confessions!

Related Articles
The Ishqbaaz makers are keeping the viewers glued with interesting twists and turns on the show. Currently, the Oberois are busy celebrating Holi. Amidst Holi celebration, Shivaay and Veer plan to expose their rivals with the help of 'bhang'.
In the previous episode, we saw as to how Veer puts 'bhang' powder over 'gujjiyas' that are consumed by Anika, Bhavya and Gauri. Rudra flirts with Saumya and makes her eat parantha which is adulterated. Anika serves 'jalebis' that are laced with 'bhang' to Veer. Under the 'bhang' influence, not just Shivaay-Anika, Om-Gauri, Rudra-Bhavya also get romantic.
Oberois Get High After Having ‘Bhang’
The Oberoi brothers and their partners will get high after drinking ‘bhang'. In an intoxicated state, all are seen sitting together in a circle and making some major shocking confessions!
Veer Makes Major ‘Shocking’ Confession
Under the 'bhang' influence, Veer confesses that he is the Oberoi brothers' real cousin. He will also tell everyone that he is Shivaay's aunt's son and has entered the Oberoi mansion to take revenge on them.
Anika’s Confession
Anika will also get into confession mode. Under the 'bhang' influence, she too, will reveal that there is no double role (Kumari Rosie Rani is fake) as she (Anika) never died!
Saumya’s Confession
Everyone confess as to how they mixed ‘bhang' in their food. And not just Veer and Anika, even Saumy confesses as to how she is planning to break Bhavya and Rudra's marriage and get married to him to destroy Oberois!
What’s Next?
Well, if you are wondering that their real motive to their rivals drink bhang (to expose the truth) was successful, then you are wrong! Apparently, none of them will remember anything they said as everyone was under the influence of ‘bhang'!
