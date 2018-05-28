 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Oberois Gear Up For Retro Party, New Entry To Create Havoc During The Party!

Shivaay’s Advice

In the previous episode, we saw as to how Shivaay tells the family members that they should be parents only when they are ready and shouldn't get affected by society's pressure.

Gauri & Shivaay

When Gauri tells him as to how it is a beautiful feeling to see their child smiling, eating and walking for the first time, Shivaay cuts through and reveals the disadvantages as well.

Anika Is Pregnant!

But he will realise that Anika is excited about becoming a mother. He apologises to Anika and tells her that she has his full support. Later, Shivaay gets to know that Anika is pregnant. He is happy and the whole Oberoi family will be overwhelmed with Anika's pregnancy news. A party will be thrown at the Oberoi mansion.

Oberois Throw A ‘Retro’ Themed Party

As we all know, the parties of Oberois usually have a theme. This time, the theme of the party is ‘retro'! The family members will be seen dressed in vintage style!

Oberoi’s Looks

The cast will go back to the 70s. The ladies will be seen dressed in metallics - gold and silver, while men will be seen in different hairstyles! While Surbhi will be seen in a golden jumpsuit and fringed hair, Nakuul will be seen with floppy hair. Even Kunal-Shrenu and Leneesh-Mansi will be seen in 70s style!

Shivaay’s Look

Meanwhile, here's that look of the actors at the retro party! The pictures were captured by Alexander. Nakuul Mehta shared this picture and wrote, "Sex. Drugs. Rock n Roll 🕺. *Please read as* Dhokla. Fafda. Jalebi . 📸 @ayushdas."

The Oberois In Vintage Style

He also shared another picture snapped with Surbhi, Leenesh and Mansi, and wrote, "Boogie nights 💃🕺💃🕺🌼 ©️2018 #Ishqbaaaz 📸 @araalexanderofficial."

Anika’s Retro Look

Surbhi shared a picture and wrote, "Okay i am exhausted with all the 🕺🏼 but I won't stop smiling 😁 FAB 📸 Master - @araalexanderofficial #ishqbaaaz#annika#themeretro."

Shivaay & Anika

Sharing another picture snapped with Nakuul, Surbhi wrote, "SSO you need to stop with those rotten jokes i am trying too hard to not crack-up here 💑#ishqbaaaz#shivaay#annika#shivika#themeretro @starplus MY GOD this 📸 - @ayushdas."

Rudra Says Old Is Gold!

Leenesh Maattoo, who plays the role of Rudra, shared a picture of his retro look and wrote, "OLD IS GOLD. P.C - @araalexanderofficial #araalexanderphotography."

Omkara’s Look

Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the role of Omkara, shared the picture of his retro look and wrote, "Thats right its called attitude 😎😎😎 pic credit :- @araalexanderofficial."

Bhavya’s Vintage Look

Mansi Srivatsava, who is seen as Bhavya on the show, shared the picture and wrote, "V I N T A G Y ....📸 @araalexanderofficial."

Gauri Living 70s Dream!

Sharing this picture, Shrenu Parikh wrote, "Always wanted to be a part of that ERA! So many songs playing in my head.... can u all tell me which song came to ur mind first?!Living our 70's dream in ISHQBAAAZ..Pic courtesy @araalexanderofficial. Dude thankgod we managed to click these! AMAZING pictures Ara 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘."

Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Not Anika, But Gauri Is Pregnant!

However, soon they shall discover that Anika is not pregnant, and it is Gauri, who is expecting! This gives Shivaay and Anika a sense of relief.

New Entry To Create Havoc

According to the latest spoiler, Oberois will be seen welcoming a ‘Superstar' (played by Kiran Kumar) in the house, who is also the brand ambassador for Shivaay's new deal. He will be a total flirt with girls and will be seen molesting Gauri at the party. Initially, Gauri will remain silent, but eventually speak out.