 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Rudra & Bhavya Wedding Drama! Anika & Shivaay Spoil Veer & Svetlana’s Plan!

The makers of Ishqbaaz have been keeping the viewers engaged with Kalyani Mills secret 'revenge drama', where Veer, Kapoor sisters (Saumya and Svetlana) and Roopa are seeking revenge on Oberois.
Also, Bhavya and Rudra's wedding drama has been keeping the viewers glued to the show. In the latest episode, we saw as to how Veer blackmails Anika to swap Bhavya with Saumya. Every time Anika tries to tell it to Shivaay, Veer comes in between and Anika fails to tell Shivaay about Veer and Saumya's plan.
Anika & Shivaay Spoil Veer & Svetlana’s Plan
According to the latest promo, when Svetlana orders Oberois to fulfil Kapoors' wishes, Shivaay interrupts and tells her that her wishes won't be fulfilled. He tells her that everyone will watch Svetlana's ‘tamasha'.
Rudra Replaced By Chubby
Either Anika or Shivaay would have replaced Rudra with his friend, Chubby, when there was a power cut at the venue (they couldn't swap Saumya with Bhavya, as Veer was around).
Groom Swap Drama
If Shivaay had replaced the groom, we assume that he would have understood Anika's clue. Or Anika would have replaced Rudra, but would be continuing the drama so that Veer does not doubt her.
Saumya Reveals Veer’s Secret
Post this wedding drama, Saumya would blurt out all plans of Veer in anger (as she was tricked by the Oberois). She would tell them that Veer has been planning against the Oberois.
Vishwapreet Kaur Replaced By Shradha Kaul!
Also, there are reports that Vishwapreet Kaur who played the role of Roop, has been replaced by Shradha Kaul. Shradha confirmed the reports to India-forums, "Yes, I will be playing the character of Roop, Shakti and Tej's sister."
Kunal Jaisingh
Meanwhile, the actors had a blast shooting for the wedding sequence. Kunal Jaisingh shared a video, in which he was seen playing the role of Katappa and killing Baahubali (Nakuul Mehta).
How Katappa (Kunal) Killed Baahubali (Nakuul)?
Sharing the video, Kunal wrote, "Sharing a funny video, Kunal wrote, "Katapa ne bahubali ko isi liye maara... ?????? @nakuulmehta @official_siraj_mustafa video and edit by our very own khanna @namanrupamukuil."
Mansi Srivastava
Mansi Srivastava felt like a dress rehearsal for her own marriage. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "The way we are shooting for the wedding sequence, it actually looks like there is a real wedding taking place. There are mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The costumes also make me feel like a real bride. It feels like a dress rehearsal for my real wedding."
