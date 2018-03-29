 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Rudra & Bhavya Wedding Drama! Anika & Shivaay Spoil Veer & Svetlana’s Plan!

Anika & Shivaay Spoil Veer & Svetlana’s Plan

According to the latest promo, when Svetlana orders Oberois to fulfil Kapoors' wishes, Shivaay interrupts and tells her that her wishes won't be fulfilled. He tells her that everyone will watch Svetlana's ‘tamasha'.

Rudra Replaced By Chubby

Either Anika or Shivaay would have replaced Rudra with his friend, Chubby, when there was a power cut at the venue (they couldn't swap Saumya with Bhavya, as Veer was around).

Groom Swap Drama

If Shivaay had replaced the groom, we assume that he would have understood Anika's clue. Or Anika would have replaced Rudra, but would be continuing the drama so that Veer does not doubt her.

Saumya Reveals Veer’s Secret

Post this wedding drama, Saumya would blurt out all plans of Veer in anger (as she was tricked by the Oberois). She would tell them that Veer has been planning against the Oberois.

Vishwapreet Kaur Replaced By Shradha Kaul!

Also, there are reports that Vishwapreet Kaur who played the role of Roop, has been replaced by Shradha Kaul. Shradha confirmed the reports to India-forums, "Yes, I will be playing the character of Roop, Shakti and Tej's sister."

Kunal Jaisingh

Meanwhile, the actors had a blast shooting for the wedding sequence. Kunal Jaisingh shared a video, in which he was seen playing the role of Katappa and killing Baahubali (Nakuul Mehta).

How Katappa (Kunal) Killed Baahubali (Nakuul)?

Sharing the video, Kunal wrote, "Sharing a funny video, Kunal wrote, "Katapa ne bahubali ko isi liye maara... ?????? @nakuulmehta @official_siraj_mustafa video and edit by our very own khanna @namanrupamukuil."

Mansi Srivastava

Mansi Srivastava felt like a dress rehearsal for her own marriage. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "The way we are shooting for the wedding sequence, it actually looks like there is a real wedding taking place. There are mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The costumes also make me feel like a real bride. It feels like a dress rehearsal for my real wedding."