 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay & Anika To Expose Mohit; Zain Imam & Mandana Karimi’s Roles To End!

Mohit To Prove That Shivaay Was Unhappy With His Wife Anika

Mohit is unaware of Majnu's reality. He wants to prove him characterless - that Shivaay was unhappy with his wife Anika and hence he got attracted towards Nancy. He gathers evidences against him and reveals it to Bhavya.

Anika Denies Mohit’s Allegation

Anika denies Mohit's allegation and doesn't reveal Shivaay is Majnu, as he will get into trouble and their mission of finding the real culprit will be failed! But, in the upcoming episodes, Shivaay and Anika will expose Mohit and Nancy's murder mystery.

Shivaay Brings Real & Fake Nancy Face-to-face

They reveal that Nancy is still alive. Apparently, he brings real and fake Nancy face-to-face. He proves that Mohit did this to get his property. Bhavya arrests Mohit, while Oberois will be seen celebrating victory.

Shivaay Confesses His Love For Anika!

Shivaay thanks Anika for supporting him in his tough times. They confess their love for each other. Also, Shivaay will make her wear magalsutra and gives her all rights of being his wife!

Zain Bids Goodbye To The Ishqbaaz Team

With this Zain Imam and Mandana Karimi's characters will come to an end. The duo shared last day on the sets pictures. Sharing a video, Zain wrote, "Bidding adieu @starplus #ishqbaaz." - (sic)

Surbhi Jokes That Zain Might Have To Come Again On The Show!

Surbhi and Nakuul too shared pictures on their instagram stories. As Zain was bidding goodbye, Surbhi said that who knows when he might be called again on the show!

Surbhi Writes…

Surbhi shared a picture and wrote, "Jain Pav Bhaji and MK we will miss you guys.. thanks for adding to the insane energy that you will find in abundance on this set. Wishing you guys the Best always." - (sic)

Mandana Writes…

Mandana shared a picture (which was reshared by Surbhi) and captioned it as, "Last days of shooting for ishqbaaz with my so charming husband "Mohit" aka @zainimam_official wish I was there with you guys today (tagging all actors of the show) #ishqbaaz." - (sic)

Nakuul & Zain’s Melodramatic Act

Nakuul shared a video on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Good Byes Are Sometimes Meltodramatic. Will miss you @zainimam_official. Also we are so bad at Insta Acting :-)" - (sic)