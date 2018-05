 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay Takes Revenge On Anika; Forces Her To Become His Slave!

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz has been keeping the viewers glued to the television. Anika and Shivaay have parted ways and they hate each other immensely. Anika has moved on in her life and is seen working for an event management company.

On the other hand, Shivaay turns revengeful and his motto is to find Anika and punish her as he blames her for Pinky's condition of being in coma. In the previous episode, we saw as to how Anika and Shivaay miss to see each other at an event.

Shivaay's Company Organises A Fashion Show

In the upcoming episode, Shivaay's company will be organising a fashion show and Anika will be working on it. Anika is unaware about Shivaay's company organising a fashion show.

Anika Shocked To See Shivaay With His New Wife

She will be shocked to spot Rudra, Om, Bhavya and Gauri at the event. She will get the shock of her life after she witness Shivaay with his new wife. She tries to back out of the event but Ramona will lash out at her as the model who was to walk the ramp gets hurt and back out of the show.

Captain Of Shivaay's Team

Even the cricketer (captain of Shivaay's team) gets to know Anika is Shivaay's wife and decides to take revenge on her. With no other option left, Anika decides to walk the ramp as she does not want to insult Shivaay.

Shivaay Plans To Take Revenge On Anika

Anika walks the ramp with the cricketer. She looks gorgeous in red gown, while Oberoi brothers look on. It is then, Shivaay plans to take revenge on Anika.

Anika Forced To Be Shivaay's Slave

Anika will be helpless and will be forced to accept whatever Shivaay tells her thus making her a slave to him. She will agree to Shivaay as she doesn't want to lose the job and needs money for Sahil's operation.