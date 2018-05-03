 »   »   » Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Shivaay To Take Revenge On Anika; To Force Her To Become His Slave!

Shivaay’s Company Organises A Fashion Show

In the previous episode, we saw as to how Anika and Shivaay miss to see each other at an event.

In the upcoming episode, Shivaay's company will be organising a fashion show and Anika will be working on it. Anika is unaware about Shivaay's company organising the fashion show.

Anika Shocked To See Shivaay With His New Wife

She will be shocked to spot Rudra, Om, Bhavya and Gauri at the event. She will get the shock of her life after she sees Shivaay with his new wife. She tries to back out of the event but Ramona lashes out at her as the model, who was to walk the ramp, gets hurt and back out of the show.

Captain Of Shivaay’s Team

Even the cricketer (captain of Shivaay's team) gets to know Anika is Shivaay's wife and decides to take revenge on her. With no other option left, Anika decides to walk the ramp as she does not want Shivaay's reputation to be harmed.

Shivaay Plans To Take Revenge On Anika

Anika walks the ramp with the cricketer. She looks gorgeous in red gown. The Oberoi brothers are shocked to see Anika on the ramp and they look on. Later, Shivaay plans to take revenge on Anika.

Anika Forced To Be Shivaay’s Slave

Anika will be helpless and will be forced to accept whatever Shivaay tells her thus making her a slave to him. She will agree to Shivaay as she doesn't want to lose the job and needs money for Sahil's operation.