 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Surprise! Shivaay To Remarry Anika, But Here’s The Twist!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down
- Ishqbaaz REDUX Is The Best Gift To The Fans, The Writer Promises Lot Of Drama, Surprises & Romance!
- Ishqbaaz Completes Two Successful Years; Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna & Others Celebrate
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Its First Spot, Silsila & Dus Ka Dum Enter The TRP Chart!
- Ishqbaaz Redux: Here’s How The Fans Reacted On Seeing Their Favourites Shivaay & Anika’s Separation!
- Ishqbaaz REDUX Promo Leaves Fans Excited; Gul Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Nakuul-Surbhi’s Show
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!
- Gold Awards 2018: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta & Others Nominated!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Tops The TRP Chart; Colors TV & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!
- Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh Shares A Horrific Incident; Reveals She Was Molested At The Age 6
- Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Oberois Gear Up For Retro Party, New Entry To Create Havoc During The Party!
Recently, Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz was revamped. Post redux, we saw major changes in the characters. Also, Shivaay and Anika have parted ways! Although this disappointed a few fans, many fans are eagerly waiting to know as to how their favourite jodi, Shivaay and Anika would reunited! Meanwhile, the writer, Harneet had recently revealed that the fans will get to watch more drama and romance on the show! Well, as promised the makers are all set to surprise fans in the upcoming episodes!
Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.
Daksh Tries To Rape Anika
In the upcoming episodes, Tia's brother Daksh, who is all set to marry Priyanka (Shivaay's sister), finds Anika alone in a dark room and tries to rape her.
Anika Escapes
Although Anika could hear Daksh's voice she couldn't see his face in the darkness. Somehow, Anika manages to escape from the room. Meanwhile, Daksh gets nervous and worried as he feels Anika got to know that it was him in the room.
Gauri Asks Anika To File A Complaint
Gauri gets worried seeing Anika in a bad state. When she gets to know that someone (Daksh) misbehaved with Anika, she asks Anika to file a case against him!
Anika & Gauri Are Helpless!
But, Anika tells Gauri that they are in not in a state to file a complaint against the person, as they are in someone else's house (they are staying in Oberoi mansion's guest house).
Shivaay Gets Emotional
On the other hand, Oberoi family prepares for Priyanka's roka. Anika gets Priyanka ready, while Shivaay gets emotional seeing his sister, who will soon leave the Oberoi mansion after her wedding.
Daksh Gets Scared On Seeing Anika
Daksh impresses Priyanka by getting her name tattooed. But seeing Anika at the Oberoi mansion, he gets nervous. He feels that Anika has recognised him!
Anika Blames Daksh For Molesting Her!
In the upcoming episode, Anika blames Daksh for molesting her. But the latter denies her allegations. He also breaks his marriage with Priyanka. Well, we assume Anika wanted to save Priyanka from Daksh as she doesn't want her to get married to the wrong person!
Shivaay To Remarry Anika!
But, Shivaay goes on to blame Anika for breaking his sister's marriage. Apparently, he will decide to marry Anika in order to take revenge on her!
Hotness Alert! Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan Sizzles In Bikini; The Pictures Go Viral!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.