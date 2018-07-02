English
 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Surprise! Shivaay To Remarry Anika, But Here’s The Twist!

    Recently, Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz was revamped. Post redux, we saw major changes in the characters. Also, Shivaay and Anika have parted ways! Although this disappointed a few fans, many fans are eagerly waiting to know as to how their favourite jodi, Shivaay and Anika would reunited! Meanwhile, the writer, Harneet had recently revealed that the fans will get to watch more drama and romance on the show! Well, as promised the makers are all set to surprise fans in the upcoming episodes!

    Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.

    Daksh Tries To Rape Anika

    In the upcoming episodes, Tia's brother Daksh, who is all set to marry Priyanka (Shivaay's sister), finds Anika alone in a dark room and tries to rape her.

    Anika Escapes

    Although Anika could hear Daksh's voice she couldn't see his face in the darkness. Somehow, Anika manages to escape from the room. Meanwhile, Daksh gets nervous and worried as he feels Anika got to know that it was him in the room.

    Gauri Asks Anika To File A Complaint

    Gauri gets worried seeing Anika in a bad state. When she gets to know that someone (Daksh) misbehaved with Anika, she asks Anika to file a case against him!

    Anika & Gauri Are Helpless!

    But, Anika tells Gauri that they are in not in a state to file a complaint against the person, as they are in someone else's house (they are staying in Oberoi mansion's guest house).

    Shivaay Gets Emotional

    On the other hand, Oberoi family prepares for Priyanka's roka. Anika gets Priyanka ready, while Shivaay gets emotional seeing his sister, who will soon leave the Oberoi mansion after her wedding.

    Daksh Gets Scared On Seeing Anika

    Daksh impresses Priyanka by getting her name tattooed. But seeing Anika at the Oberoi mansion, he gets nervous. He feels that Anika has recognised him!

    Anika Blames Daksh For Molesting Her!

    In the upcoming episode, Anika blames Daksh for molesting her. But the latter denies her allegations. He also breaks his marriage with Priyanka. Well, we assume Anika wanted to save Priyanka from Daksh as she doesn't want her to get married to the wrong person!

    Shivaay To Remarry Anika!

    But, Shivaay goes on to blame Anika for breaking his sister's marriage. Apparently, he will decide to marry Anika in order to take revenge on her!

