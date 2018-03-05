 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER: Veer’s Plan Fails; Roop Stops Tia From Revealing The Truth To Shivaay!

Ishqbaaz Latest Update: Shivaay

In the previous episode, we saw as to how Shivaay doubts Veer and Saumya. He feels that although Tia is supporting her sisters, she wants to help Oberois. He also feels that she wants to tell something about Saumya and Veer!

Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Veer Wants To Hurt Shivaay!

Veer plans to give electric shock to Shivaay so that he doesn't spoil their plan. He fixes electric wires on Shivaay's room, so that as soon as he touches the handle, he gets hurt.

Tia Gets Electrocuted

Unfortunately, before Shivaay comes out of the room, Tia gets electrocuted and faints! Apparently, she enters the Oberoi mansion to tell Shivaay that Roop and Veer are planning to get Saumya and Rudra married!

What Tia Wants To Tell Shivaay?

Shivaay calls the doctor. Later, when Tia gains consciousness, she tries to tell Shivaay about Veer's secret, but Roop stops her by asking her to have the soup first (since her health is upset)!

Roop Scares Tia!

According to the latest spoiler, Roop scares Tia. When Shivaay tries to ask Tia again, she faints! We assume that Roop had drugged Tia to stop her from revealing the truth to Shivaay!

Shivaay & Rosie’s Nhok-Jhok

Meanwhile, the viewers will also get to watch Shivaay and Rosie's nhok-jhok. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...