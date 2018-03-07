 »   »   » Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer’s Suicide: Nakuul Mehta Says ‘It’s A Huge Loss’!

Nakuul Mehta On Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer’s Suicide

Commenting on Sanjay's death, Ishqbaaz's actor Nakuul Mehta told IE, "It's a huge loss and the entire team is saddened by the sudden and untimely passing away of Sanjayji. He was one of the coolest and most relaxed people on set, always creatively involving himself in various departments of Ishqbaaz."

Nakuul On Sanjay Bairagi's Death

"We took a day off from filming to be part of his final journey, and hope and pray that the family finds peace and is able to move ahead. Sanjay ji will be missed on set and in the industry."

Mansi Srivastava On Sanjay Bairagi's Suicide

Another lead actress of Ishqbaaz, Mansi Srivastava was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We shared quite a cordial association. Whatever happened was really sad, he was quite a sweet person."

Gul Khan Says Sanjay Was An Efficient Worker

The producer of the show, Gul Khan had earlier told Spotboye, "Sanjay was an efficient worker and was controlling the entire production work. He wasn't directly reporting to me hence I wouldn't know the cause of death. We (the team) went to the funeral yesterday and have still not recovered from what we saw."

Sanjay Bairagi

It is being said that during Holi, Sanjay enjoyed the celebration with his friends. He had also shared a few pictures on his Facebook account. But after he returned to home, he allegedly had a fight with his wife and later locked himself in his bedroom.

Sanjay Commits Suicide

After writing suicide note, he jumped off his balcony! His wife got to know about this incident from watchman. Sanjay was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead!

Sanjay’s Suicide Note

In his suicide note, Sanjay wrote, "It's my fault. My family is suffering and I have financial troubles. No one should be held responsible." Sanjay is survived by his wife and two kids.