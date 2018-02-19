 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Chandna Seen In A Village Girl Avatar; Is The Show Going The Kumkum Bhagya Way?

Anika’s Twin Sister Enters The Show

According to the latest spoiler, police arrive at the Oberoi mansion to arrest Shivaay. It is then that the makers will introduce the new character, Anika's twin sister.

Anika’s Twin Sister Claim To Be Anika Herself!

Anika's twin sister will claim to be Anika herself. But, Shivaay claims that she is a fraudster and asks police to arrest her. Is it Anika herself or does Anika has a twin sister in real? Well, fans feel that this is Anika and Shivaay's plan to expose Veer.

Anika’s Lookalike

The makers have now revealed the new look of Surbhi Chandna. She is seen as a ‘gaow ki chori (village girl)'. The actress is seen flaunting floral lehenga and choli, donning a big bindi and wearing a gajara on her large bun.

Surbhi Chandna’s New Character Inspired By Aish’s Role From Josh!

It was said that Surbhi's new character is inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role from film, Josh. Surbhi was quoted by IANS as saying, "This lookalike will be the complete opposite of what Anika has been. You can say she will be highly inspired by Aishwarya Rai's character from Josh, but a more fun and comic touch to it."

Surbhi’s New Character

Regarding Anika's lookalike's character, a source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Anika's lookalike will be rustic and desi. While the family is on the hunt to find a missing Anika, they will be perplexed about the duplication of identities."

Makers Are Toning The Twist!

"Also, while Veer, Soumya and Svetlana planned to trap Shivay with Anika's murder, they will be confused with this desi lookalike entering the house." Apparently, the writers are still working on the twist.

Anika’s Twin Sister & Oberoi Family Connection

"But in most probability, this new lady will be introduced formally as Anika's twin sister who wants to destroy the Oberoi family as her family was destroyed in the Kalyani Mills fire."

Ishqbaaz Going The Kumkum Bhagya Way!

Well, we feel that the show is going Kumkum Bhagya way. It has to be recalled that a few months ago, the Kumkum Bhagya makers had introduced a similar plot. After Pragya (Sriti Jha) was shown dead, the TRPs dropped and the makers introduced a lookalike of Pragya, Munni, who is from a small village.

Is Anika’s Lookalike Introduced To Revive The TRPs?

Ishqbaaz, which was among top 20 shows on the TRP chart, is out of the TRP race. It is then that the makers decided to introduce a new character - Anika's lookalike on the show. So like Kumkum Bhagya, are the makers trying to revive the ratings by introducing the character?

Shivaay’s Lookalike Was Introduced On The Show

Well, we must say that Anika's twin sister twist is really boring as a similar plot has already been introduced in Ekta Kapoor's show, Kumkum Bhagya! Also, it has to be recalled that the Shivaay's lookalike (Mahi) was introduced on the show long before! So, we feel that the makers should think of something new, instead of introducing lookalikes on the show.