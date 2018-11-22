 »   »   »  Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Chandna Says Her Exit Was Creative Decision; No Bad Blood Between Her & Gul Khan!

Surbhi’s Exit Was A Creative Decision

Regarding her exit, Surbhi said, "It was a creative decision. A generation leap was in the pipeline which I was not a part of and that's it. I am nobody to question it and I am sure they must have given it a lot of thought before coming to this decision."

Did She Refuse To Play Mother On-screen?

When asked whether the reports of her refusing to play a mother on-screen was true, she said, "Very honestly, the pregnancy track was discussed with me but it was going to a very short lived thing, eventually the generation leap was to happen."

Gul Understands This Completely!

She further added, "I felt that when I have played such young characters on screen, be it Shanoo or Rosie, and even Anika, I couldn't picture myself as a mother, so how would I play it convincingly on screen? I still feel young. It is my first outing on TV and I wanted to take time and Gul understands this completely."

Is Gul & Surbhi Working Again?

Gul Khan had hinted in her interview that she might work with Surbhi again. Regarding the same, the actress said, "I am sure she has things in her mind which we will discuss when we meet. She is a creator and a superb maker, she must be having hundreds of things in her mind and when we do collaborate, will let you guys know."

Regarding Fans Craze

Regarding the craze among fans about the show and trends, she said, "I did not understand this craze earlier and slowly when I understood, I was overwhelmed, yes, and I appreciate all their efforts but I just want to tell them to relax and wait for me to come onscreen next."

Surbhi Asks Fans To Relax

She further added, "I know people feel a sense of attachment especially when it has been two and a half years of playing Anika but I want them to relax. I know the character has touched a lot of hearts but then there are certain things you cannot avoid and question and that happened in this case. It is okay. But what I am happy about is that it has been such a wonderful journey, it has been a galore of cakes, flowers and craze, I had never imagined this and I am signing off with full content in my heart. Couldn't have asked for anything more."

No Bad Blood Between Her & Gul

Surbhi also clarified that there is no bad blood between her and the producer Gul Khan. She said, "There is a lot of likability between us. What more do we want?"