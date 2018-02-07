 »   »   » In PICTURES: Ishqbaaz’s Team & Gul Khan’s Pillu Gang Had A Blast & HOW!

Ishqbaaz is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. The actors of the show not only have fun on the sets, they also have a blast wherever they go - the below pictures are the proof!
Apparently, the actors (Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Nikitin Dheer, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Pareikh) were out to attend a function and looking at the pictures we must say the actors/team had a gala time.
Gul Khan’s Pillu Gang
Also, Gul Khan was seen spending a quality time with her favourite, Pillu Gang, (well, that's what she calls her girls' gang). The actors had also shared a few pictures on Instagram. Have a look at the pictures...
Surbhi Chandna Looks Chic!
Surbhi shared a picture from the party and wrote, "This beautiful Blush Pink outfit had me blushing all night. When an Indian outfit makes you feel all sexy and chic.. this was that . The hoomans who made this happen ❤️"
Gang Bang!
Mansi too, shared a set of pictures and wrote, "Some Great #GangBang fun last night ... #Courtesy 👉 @karishmajain92 💜💜😘 Thanks for the Amazing Hospitality 😍😍 Wishing your bhaiyya-bhabhi also loads of happiness and this mad selfie clicking love like all of us 😘😂."
Ishqbaaz Team Madness!
Describing the pictures in order, Mansi wrote, "Description in order of madness here 👉 1) the Whole gang bang along with the cutest @karishmajain92 😍 2) too much pyaar waali #ishqbaaaz team."
The Pillu Gang
"3) My dear HS 💜 lovely meeting u for the first time @sufibaby 😘 4) Guess who secretly captured our smiles 👉 @gulenaghmakhan 😚😍 5) loo madness 6) Aaaaaanddddd the Pillu Ganggggg 🐣"
Mansi Writes…
Sharing a picture Mansi wrote, "Elegant right ? 😉 Wait for the Next set of pics Undescribing elegance and describing just pure Fun 😎 #aboutlastnight #ootn #sangeet ready for gorgeous @karishmajain92 's fabulous Bhaiyya Bhabhi 's wedding sangeet 💜💜 #godbless the couple 😍."
About Last Night!
Ishqbaaz actress, Shrenu too, shared a set of pictures and wrote, "About last night! Who says you can't enjoy while you're unwell! Thoda FUN harms no one! #sangeetvibes."
