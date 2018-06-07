 »   »   »  7 Years Of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Sanaya Irani Gets Nostalgic, Thanks Fans For Unlimited Love!

Sanaya Irani Gets Nostalgic

Sanaya got nostalgic and recalled her first day of shoot. She revealed a less known fact about her auditions and how the show gave her friends for a lifetime. The actress thanked everyone associated with the show who made Khushi and Arnav's story so magical. She also thanked fans for their unlimited love.

Sanaya’s Audition For IPKKND

Sharing a few pictures from the show, the actress wrote, "A little known fact about Is Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon is that during my auditions, I was not expected to pull off the part and that kept me nervous all through."

‘It Landed Me A Phenomenon!’

"But destiny has its own way to surprise you, because it didn't land me a show, it landed me a phenomenon. It gave me a role of a lifetime and what I can easily call the best show that happened to me for so many factors."

The Show Gave Friends For A Lifetime

"For it was a set brimming with positivity and passion, so much that am sure, if the tune of Rabba ve plays somewhere, it will make us all nostalgic; for it gave me friends for a lifetime, who I'm still in touch with on an everyday basis."

Sanaya’s Role Is Loved By Fans Even Now

"For it gave me the chance to perform a character that the viewers probably loved so much that they have immortalised it and even today the love keeps pouring in and it doesn't feel like seven years."

The Actress’ First Shot For IPKKND

"It feels like just yesterday that I put on the helmet and rode a scooty in the streets of Lucknow for the first shot. Thank you everyone associated with the show who made Khushi and Arnav so magical, and to all you fans out there for the unlimited love , much love, always. #ispyaarkokyanaamdoon. @iakshaydogra @hegdeg @kaurdalljiet @lata_sreedhar @gulenaghmakhan @deepalipansareofficial and the entire cast and crew who I cannot tag ."

Daljeet Kaur Gets Nostalgic

Daljeet Kaur also shared a few pictures and shared a lengthy message. She revealed as to how she gave a look test for the show, even though she didn't want to (as she wasn't well) and things changed for the rest of her life.

‘IPKKND Gave Me Some Undeniably Best Scenes Of My Career’

She reveals as to how going against her wish for the look test ended up being the best decision of her life. She added, "IPKKND gave me some undeniably best scenes of my career... and i know i grew as an actor." The actress also thanked the makers, cast and crew and fans.