 »   »   »  ITA 2018: Shubhangi Atre Bags Best Comedy Actor Award; Says Doing Comedy Is Pretty Hard!

Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, graced the 18th Indian Television Academy Awards 2018 that was held yesterday (December 11). The actress looked gorgeous in black attire. The actress also performed a comedy act with her BGPH co-stars Aashif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud. She walked away with the 'Best Comedy Actor'. Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "This one is for all of you😘😘Thanku all my fans for all the love and encouragement...love u all😘." - (sic)

Shubhangi says that doing comedy is pretty hard. She said, "It's pretty hard to be good in doing comic roles. The first decision as an actor you have to make sure is on what kind of comic you want to be, because for an actor it's not just easy like of telling jokes any more to make your audience laugh. When you start out; and you will go up in front of audiences via screen who did not come to see you and don't know you."

She added, "It should be your talent that they will have to watch you performing. You have to project and let them know this is "who I am" vibe to the audience and do it very quickly. It has to be honest and carry some magnetic energy. So they watch you and don't change the channel in the world of competition."

The actress further said, "It's not easy to become overnight sensations doing it. Comedy is not like music. Fans come to concerts to hear the "hits". Comedy audiences want to be surprised. And the 'Best Comedian Award' in ITA awards gives me a majay pay cheque that I can do it. And I'm happy and thankful about it."

It has to be recalled that Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa Shinde on BGPH.

Most Read: ITA 2018 Winners List: Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Harshad Chopda & Others Bag Awards!