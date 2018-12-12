 »   »   »  ITA 2018 Winners List: Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Harshad Chopda & Others Bag Awards!

ITA Awards 2018: Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi & Anita Hassanandani Grace the Red Carpet | FilmiBeat

The 18th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards 2018 (ITA Awards) was held yesterday (December 12, 2018), in Mumbai. The awards were given to honour the excellence on the canvas of Indian television. The awards ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul. It was a starry event as celebrities from Television and Bollywood industries graced it. Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sunny Leone, Mahima Chaudary, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandini, Sunil Grover, and others graced the event.

Sunil Grover, Madhavan, Sunny Leone, Divyanka Tripathi, Harshad Chopda, Surbhi Chandna and other television actors bagged the awards. Shows like Naagin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, Bepannaah and other shows too, won awards.

Check out the actors who bagged the awards at ITA 2018!

Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "aur woh mera ho gaya...🏆 #BestActorFemale (Jury) #IndianTelevisionAcademyAwards." - (sic) Bepannaah Team Bagged 3 Awards Harshad re-shared the picture shared by Naihal Bagora and wrote, "Sooooo proud of this team u guys killed it tonight what a beautiful ed for a beautiful start #bepannahlove." - (sic) Shubhangi Atre Shubhangi Atre shared a picture posing with the award and wrote, "This one is for all of you😘😘Thanku all my fans for all the love and encouragement...love u all😘 #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi #happysoul #gratitude. #ita2018." - (sic) Mohit Raina Mohit Raina wrote, "Welcome home baby . You know how special you are , thankyou ITA . Raj Acharya , Abhimanyu Singh and team . 21 Sarfarosh will always be close to my heart . ❤️ #gratitude#indebted#love." - (sic) Nikul Desai Nikul Desai shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "What better to end the year with, "BEST REALITY SHOW DIRECTOR" for RISING STAR. This for the whole team of rising star season 2. #itaawards2018 #award #reward #teameffort # yolo #happy #gratitude." - (sic) Shaan Shaan wrote, "So thrilled to win #ITA2018 " Best Song Jury" for #TuKaheToh from #Haasil !!! Special I've Composed and Sung this track!!! Beautiful Lyrics by #KunwarJuneja and Ofcourse ye haasil ho paya thanks to my brother @sidpmalhotra 🙏🤗." - (sic) Jiten With Supriya Jiten Lalwani wrote, "Supriya Ji won Best Actor Award for her role in Alt Balaji web series 'Home' In 18th ITA awards tonight... ! Congratulations Supriya Ji !!! #indiantellyawards #altbalaji #home #webseries #awards #friends @pilgaonkars @ektaravikapoor." - (sic) Sunny Leone Sunny Leone wrote, "Thanks ITA Awards for this award! Means a lot to me and the entire team of #karenjitkaur @namahpictures @zee5india @aditya_datt @karandontsharma and especially @dirrty99." - (sic)

Here's ITA 2018 Winners List

Best Costume: Tenali Rama

Best Visual Effect: Nazar

Best Reality Director Jury: Rising Star 2

Best Editing Jury: Nitin Baid, Ghoul

Best Singer Jury: Kailash Kair (Piya Ghar Aya) and Jonita Gandhi (Kala Jora)

Best Lyricist: Divya Nidhi Sharma & Aparajita Sharma For Kulfi Kumar

Best Song Jury: Shaan for Tu Kahe Toh from Haasil

Special Mention Award Comedy Icon: Sunil Grover

Best Female Popular Web: Sunny Leone

Best Show TV Popular: Bepannaah

Best Popular Male Web: R Madhavan (Breathe)

Best Child Artist: Aakriti Sharma

Highest Rated Show Award- Naagin 3

Best Actor (Female) Jury- Divyanka Tripathi

Best Actor (Male) Jury- Mohit Raina

Best Actor (Female) Popular- Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor (Male) Popular - Harshad Chopda

Best Actor Supporting Role- Jaya Bhattacharya

Best Actor Comedy Role (Female)- Shubangi Atre

Best Children Show Jury- Tenali Rama

Best Comedy show - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Best Actor Negative Role (Female) - Shipsy Rana

Longest Running Show Award- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Serial (Drama) Jury- Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Best Reality Show- Super Dancer 2

