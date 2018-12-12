 »   »   »  ITA 2018 Winners List: Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Harshad Chopda & Others Bag Awards!

English
    The 18th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards 2018 (ITA Awards) was held yesterday (December 12, 2018), in Mumbai. The awards were given to honour the excellence on the canvas of Indian television. The awards ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul. It was a starry event as celebrities from Television and Bollywood industries graced it. Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sunny Leone, Mahima Chaudary, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandini, Sunil Grover, and others graced the event.

    Sunil Grover, Madhavan, Sunny Leone, Divyanka Tripathi, Harshad Chopda, Surbhi Chandna and other television actors bagged the awards. Shows like Naagin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, Bepannaah and other shows too, won awards.

    Check out the actors who bagged the awards at ITA 2018!

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "aur woh mera ho gaya...🏆 #BestActorFemale (Jury) #IndianTelevisionAcademyAwards." - (sic)

    Bepannaah Team Bagged 3 Awards

    Harshad re-shared the picture shared by Naihal Bagora and wrote, "Sooooo proud of this team u guys killed it tonight what a beautiful ed for a beautiful start #bepannahlove." - (sic)

    Shubhangi Atre

    Shubhangi Atre shared a picture posing with the award and wrote, "This one is for all of you😘😘Thanku all my fans for all the love and encouragement...love u all😘 #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi #happysoul #gratitude. #ita2018." - (sic)

    Mohit Raina

    Mohit Raina wrote, "Welcome home baby . You know how special you are , thankyou ITA . Raj Acharya , Abhimanyu Singh and team . 21 Sarfarosh will always be close to my heart . ❤️ #gratitude#indebted#love." - (sic)

    Nikul Desai

    Nikul Desai shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "What better to end the year with, "BEST REALITY SHOW DIRECTOR" for RISING STAR. This for the whole team of rising star season 2. #itaawards2018 #award #reward #teameffort # yolo #happy #gratitude." - (sic)

    Shaan

    Shaan wrote, "So thrilled to win #ITA2018 " Best Song Jury" for #TuKaheToh from #Haasil !!! Special I've Composed and Sung this track!!! Beautiful Lyrics by #KunwarJuneja and Ofcourse ye haasil ho paya thanks to my brother @sidpmalhotra 🙏🤗." - (sic)

    Jiten With Supriya

    Jiten Lalwani wrote, "Supriya Ji won Best Actor Award for her role in Alt Balaji web series 'Home' In 18th ITA awards tonight... ! Congratulations Supriya Ji !!! #indiantellyawards #altbalaji #home #webseries #awards #friends @pilgaonkars @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)

    Sunny Leone

    Sunny Leone wrote, "Thanks ITA Awards for this award! Means a lot to me and the entire team of #karenjitkaur @namahpictures @zee5india @aditya_datt @karandontsharma and especially @dirrty99." - (sic)

    Here's ITA 2018 Winners List

    Best Costume: Tenali Rama
    Best Visual Effect: Nazar
    Best Reality Director Jury: Rising Star 2
    Best Editing Jury: Nitin Baid, Ghoul
    Best Singer Jury: Kailash Kair (Piya Ghar Aya) and Jonita Gandhi (Kala Jora)
    Best Lyricist: Divya Nidhi Sharma & Aparajita Sharma For Kulfi Kumar
    Best Song Jury: Shaan for Tu Kahe Toh from Haasil
    Special Mention Award Comedy Icon: Sunil Grover
    Best Female Popular Web: Sunny Leone
    Best Show TV Popular: Bepannaah
    Best Popular Male Web: R Madhavan (Breathe)
    Best Child Artist: Aakriti Sharma
    Highest Rated Show Award- Naagin 3
    Best Actor (Female) Jury- Divyanka Tripathi
    Best Actor (Male) Jury- Mohit Raina
    Best Actor (Female) Popular- Surbhi Chandna
    Best Actor (Male) Popular - Harshad Chopda
    Best Actor Supporting Role- Jaya Bhattacharya
    Best Actor Comedy Role (Female)- Shubangi Atre
    Best Children Show Jury- Tenali Rama
    Best Comedy show - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
    Best Actor Negative Role (Female) - Shipsy Rana
    Longest Running Show Award- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
    Best Serial (Drama) Jury- Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
    Best Reality Show- Super Dancer 2

