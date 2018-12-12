English
ITA Awards 2018: Surbhi Chandna, Harshad Chopra, Surbhi Jyoti, Helly Shah & Others Grace The Event!

    The most coveted awards, 18th edition of Indian Television Academy Awards 2018 (ITA Awards) that honours excellence on the canvas of Indian television, was held in Mumbai yesterday (December 12, 2018). It is the small screen's biggest night which was streamed LIVE on Hotstar! It was a starry night as the who's who from the television industry and even Bollywood actors attended the function. The awards ceremony was hosted by the funniest Manish Paul.

    Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sunny Leone, Mahima Chaudary, Aalisha Pawar, Helly Shah, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Sunil Grover, Shubhangi Atre, Jaya Bhattacharya and others graced the event. Check out a few pictures from the event.

    Helly

    Helly Shah, who became popular with the show Swaragini, and was recently seen on shows like Devanshi and Laal Ishq, was also spotted at the event. She looked gorgeous in maroon-coloured gown.

    Surbhi, Pearl & Anita

    Naagin 3 actors, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani were seen posing for shutterbugs together. Surbhi and Anita looked stunning in blue-coloured and red-coloured attires, respectively. Pearl looked dapper in red blazer.

    Harshad

    Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopra looked handsome in blue shirt and checkered blazer teamed with pants. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Looks like we are going." - (sic)

    Divyanka

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dazzled in a golden coloured gown which had a V-neckline and cape style sleeves.

    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Anika, looked sexy in a gold sequined backless gown. She also carried a matching clutch. The actress was seen posing happily for the shutterbugs.

    Aarti Chabria

    Aarti Chabria shared a picture and wrote, "What a lovely night!!! 👏👏 @anuranjan1010 jiand @shashi2163 ji Congratulations on your 18th ITA. At the #itaawards2018 in a stunning @farzeen_couture from @jhelum_fashion_house on the #redcarpet this evening." - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 1:10 [IST]
