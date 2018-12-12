 »   »   »  ITA Awards 2018: Surbhi Chandna, Harshad Chopra, Surbhi Jyoti, Helly Shah & Others Grace The Event!

Helly

Helly Shah, who became popular with the show Swaragini, and was recently seen on shows like Devanshi and Laal Ishq, was also spotted at the event. She looked gorgeous in maroon-coloured gown.

Surbhi, Pearl & Anita

Naagin 3 actors, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani were seen posing for shutterbugs together. Surbhi and Anita looked stunning in blue-coloured and red-coloured attires, respectively. Pearl looked dapper in red blazer.

Harshad

Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopra looked handsome in blue shirt and checkered blazer teamed with pants. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Looks like we are going." - (sic)

Divyanka

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya dazzled in a golden coloured gown which had a V-neckline and cape style sleeves.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Anika, looked sexy in a gold sequined backless gown. She also carried a matching clutch. The actress was seen posing happily for the shutterbugs.

Aarti Chabria

Aarti Chabria shared a picture and wrote, "What a lovely night!!! 👏👏 @anuranjan1010 jiand @shashi2163 ji Congratulations on your 18th ITA. At the #itaawards2018 in a stunning @farzeen_couture from @jhelum_fashion_house on the #redcarpet this evening." - (sic)