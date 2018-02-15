 »   »   » IT’S NOT OVER YET! Arshi Khan Takes A Dig At Shilpa; Says Shilpa Knows Well How To Be A Victim!

Shilpa Calls Arshi A Big Liar

In an interview to an entertainment port, an annoyed Shilpa Shinde replied to Arshi's comment on her marriage, and called her a BIG liar! Shilpa even clarified that she indeed had mentioned to Arshi that marriage was not on her wish list.

Shilpa Had Said…

But she had specified to Arshi that it was just for the time being. She told the entertainment portal that at present she is enjoying the freedom and wants to do good work.

Arshi Comments On Shilpa’s Remark

Looks like both Shilpa and Arshi are not in a mood to bury the hatchet, as Arshi has now commented on Shilpa's remark. Arshi says that Shilpa knows how to be a victim!

Arshi Feels She Knows Shilpa Than Her Fans!

When contacted Arshi to know what she has to say about Shilpa's accusation and she lashed out at Shilpa saying, "Shilpa's fans might not be aware of her this side but people who know her personally are well aware about who she really is."

‘Shilpa Knows Well How To Be A Victim’

"No doubt she is dear and sweetheart but at the same time she knows well how to be a victim. She feels that me, her producers, her co-actors, all are liars- she is the only one who is truthful."

Shilpa Has A Habit Of Changing Her Words

She further added, "Shilpa has a habit of changing her words. In fact, she has a history of changing stance with time. After her statement where she has called me a liar, one thing is very clear, some people are not worthy of any relationship."

Arshi Says…

"I still take Shilpa as my friend and she will own my respect. I can't be poor at my heart. I always believe to move forward and remember all good people do with me forgiving the bad," Arshi concludes.