 »   »   » It’s OFFICIAL! Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary Share Adorable Messages & Announce Their Engagement!

Prince Changes His Name To Prince Yuvika Narula

Prince, who changed his name on Instagram as Prince Yuvika Narula, shared a cute picture and announced his engagement in Shahrukh Khan style asking Yuvi to get ready for the wedding!

Prince wrote, "Thanku baby thanku so much still can't sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed."

Yuvika Choudhary Shares An Adorable Message

Yuvika wrote, "Can't believe this just happened love u beba #forlife❤ thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond.... cheers to US 💑.... to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..Forever yours.. always 💍♥️ #engaged @princenarula."

Yuvika & Prince's Friends Wish Them

The couple's friends, Kishwer Merchant, Ranvijay Sinha, Neha Dhupia and many others also wished them by commenting on their post. Yuvika and Prince also thanked everyone for their wishes.

Vikas Gupta Wishes Prince & Yuvika

Vikas Gupta shared a cute picture on Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @princenarula88 @yuvikachoudhary . Bhai ... & Bhaaabhiii . Wish you both tons of happiness and love . #DilKhushNews."