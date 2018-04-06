 »   »   » Jana Na Dil Se Door Actor Shashank Vyas’ Major Transformation Will Leave You SPEECHLESS!

Shashank’s New Look

Sharing his new look, Shashank wrote, "All men dream: but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dreams with open eyes, to make it possible."

Shashank Vyas’ Major Transformation

He also shared a video thanking people (by tagging them) who helped him in getting the new look and hot bod, "‘ONE OF THE GREATEST EXPERIENCES IN LIFE IS ACHIEVING PERSONAL GOALS THAT OTHERS SAID WOULD BE, ‘IMPOSSIBLE TO ATTAIN.' BE PROUD OF YOUR SUCCESS AND SHARE YOUR STORY WITH OTHERS. The real definition and meaning of teamwork is not found in management textbooks, but in the minds and hearts of team members like you. Thanks guys, you are the best."

Reason Behind His Transformation

When asked about the reason for his transformation, the actor told TOI, "I wasn't getting good offers after 'JNDSD', so I decided to hit the gym. I worked hard on myself for five months. It included rigorous training of four hours a day, comprising abs workout, cardio sessions and a strict diet sans rice, roti, sweet and salt."

Shashank Wants To Explore More Genres

He feels that the new look will allow him to explore more genres, "Talent is important, but fitness is also of prime importance today. Mujhe hero banna hai. If I take up a mythological show, I will be required to be bare-chested most of the time. So, don't you need a body to flaunt then?"

The Actor Doesn’t Want To Restrict Playing Certain Characters

"People will know that I can transform myself as per the requirement of the character. Until now, people thought I am capable of playing only certain characters."

JNDSD Actor Doesn’t Want To Be Typecast

"There have been times when I was told at auditions that I am not macho enough to pull off some roles, but now, I have opened up a new dimension. I don't want to be typecast; this is an attempt to reinvent myself and be a complete package."

Will His New Look Make People Forget His Old Character?

When asked whether his transformation will make people forget his character Jagya, he told the leading daily, "I guess that's also the objective. I can't be hung up on one character as that stops my growth as an artiste."

‘Mujhe Aur Bhi Bahut Kuch Karna Hai’

"'BV' (Balika Vadhu) has made me what I am today, but the show got over two years ago. Now, I want to attempt something different so that people remember me by a new name. Ek boy-next-door image kaafi chal gayi hai, mujhe aur bhi bahut kuch karna hai."

Shashank Wants To Try His Luck In Bollywood!

The actor further told the leading daily, "I would also like to try my luck in Bollywood, as they are making real cinema. I hope I get lucky!"