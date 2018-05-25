 »   »   »  Jasmin Bhasin Is Shocked That Dil Se Dil Tak Is Going Off Air, Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi 9!

Jasmin Bhasin On Dil Se Dil Tak Going Off Air

Regarding the show going off air, Jasmin told TOI, "Since the show started, there have been rumours of it going off air. So this time also I thought they were just rumours. Honestly, it's a sad truth, but whenever a show is about to go off air, you start getting hints because the work environment and quality changes."

Jasmin Is Shocked That Her Show Is Going Off Air

The actress further added, "But everything here was great, everyone was very enthusiastic about the story and the plot. So I was quite shocked when I heard the news."

Are Low Ratings The Reason For The Show’s End?

There were reports that the makers decided to end the show owing to the show's low ratings. When the actress was asked whether the ratings are to be blamed, Jasmin says, "As an actor, my job is to go to the set, read my scene and perform to the best of my abilities. It's totally the creative team and channel's call."

The Actress Says She Will Miss Working With The Team

"And now that they have taken this decision, there must be a reason for it. As actors, all we could do is give our best and we have done that. I will miss working with the team and shooting with them every day."

Jasmin In Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

The actress has been approached for Colors' upcoming stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. When asked about the same, the actress seemed excited.

She Is Excited About KKK 9

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It is my first non-fictional show. I was really excited when I was offered this. Khatron Ke Khiladi makes you step out of your comfort zone and try new things, and so, I said yes for the whole experience."

Jasmin Has Major Phobia Of Height & Water

"I am not a very rough- and- tough kind of a girl, rather a little sensitive. I believe in unicorns, dreams and dolls. So, for me, it's something different and very challenging. I have a major phobia of height and water. I don't know how I will be able to deal with the stunts. I am just going there to get the thrill and see if I can overcome my fears."