 »   »   »  Television’s Adorable Couple Jay Bhanushali & Mahi Vij Are Planning For A Baby

Zee TV's Juzz Baat has been giving us an up-close and personal look into many popular celebrities' lives! The show hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal witnessed many famous celebrities as the guests! Recently, the television's adorable jodi, Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij graced the show. The couple broke the big news recently! It so happened that Jay and Mahi were seen playing a few fun games on the show. In one such game, Jay was asked to say things and sweep Mahi off her feet.

It's then that Jay made an announcement, "We have been discussing having babies for a while now, so let us take this forward." On hearing this, Mahi got emotional and couldn't hold back her tears. She gave him a tight hug! The couple also danced to the romantic number Hawayein. Jay also recited a poem for Mahi!

Jay and Mahi dated for a long time and got married in 2011. It has to be recalled that the couple had adopted their caretakers' kids and is taking care of their education. About the adopted kids, Jay had earlier said, "I don't really talk about them a lot. I don't feel uncomfortable talking about them as they are very close to me and I don't want them to know that I am taking care of them. They call me 'dadda' and call their real father 'papa'."

Mahi had earlier said, "A lot of people keep asking my friends if they are our kids because we feel that they are our kids. We want to give them best in our capabilities. I don't care what people say they have all the time in the world to talk."

"They stay with us we have no issues of them being a part of our space. Kids are adorable, Jay and I love them. We want to educate them and yes in future even if we have our own kids we will give them same life. We will not differentiate."

Recently, the Balika Vadhu actress was trolled for using their adopted kids for publicity. But the actress gave a befitting reply to the haters.

